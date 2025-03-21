AIRLINK 182.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.39%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-21

PLGMEA delegation calls on TDAP chief

Published March 21, 2025

KARACHI: A delegation from the Pakistan Leather Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PLGMEA), comprising Chairman PLGMEA South Farooq Ahmed, Convener TDAP Affairs Committee Syed Shujaat Ali, Senior Vice Chairman PLGMEA Nasir Hamid, and Secretary General Iqbal Awan, called on Chief Executive of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Faiz Ahmad, at TDAP Headquarters, Karachi on 19th March.

During the meeting, the Chief Executive TDAP reaffirmed TDAP’s unwavering support for the leather industry, emphasizing TDAP’s commitment to facilitating and promoting exports in this vital sector.

A key point of discussion was the participation of Pakistani leather exporters in upcoming international trade exhibitions, particularly Le Show Moscow in Russia and the Canton Fair in China, both scheduled for April 2025.

Faiz Ahmad expressed his resolve to ensure that any issues relating to these prestigious events would be managed amicably, enabling smooth participation for Pakistani businesses. He also assured that the matter shall be taken up with Russian authorities to ensure smooth customs clearance for sample goods of Pakistani exhibitors participating in Russian fairs.

Furthermore, the Chief Executive of TDAP assured the PLGMEA delegation that their proposals for TDAP’s Annual Business Plan 2025-26 would be considered favourably. He emphasized that TDAP is diligently working in line with the government’s broader policy of enhancing export promotion efforts and strengthening Pakistan’s presence in global markets.

The PLGMEA delegation appreciated TDAP’s continued support and proactive approach toward addressing industry concerns. They expressed confidence that, with TDAP’s facilitation, the Pakistani leather industry would further strengthen its international footprint and contribute significantly to the country’s export growth.

