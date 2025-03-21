AIRLINK 182.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.04%)
CNERGY 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.47%)
FCCL 47.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
FFL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
FLYNG 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
HUBC 143.22 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.16%)
HUMNL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.75%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.38%)
MLCF 59.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.86%)
OGDC 226.81 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.59%)
PACE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 48.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.39 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (6.13%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.99%)
POWER 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
PPL 192.27 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.38%)
PRL 39.13 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (7.62%)
PTC 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.1%)
SEARL 101.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.73 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.72%)
SYM 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.66%)
TRG 68.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.53%)
WAVESAPP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,632 Increased By 30 (0.24%)
BR30 39,444 Increased By 151.5 (0.39%)
KSE100 118,770 Increased By 795.7 (0.67%)
KSE30 36,532 Increased By 36.4 (0.1%)
Mar 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-21

Motiwala, Bilwani laud MoC’s decision of DGTO order suspension

Recorder Report Published March 21, 2025 Updated March 21, 2025 08:17am

KARACHI: Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) Zubair Motiwala and President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Jawed Bilwani welcomed the secretary Commerce’s decision to suspend the Director General of Trade Organizations (DGTO) order.

Speaking at a media briefing held at KCCI on Thursday, Chairman Motiwala characterised the Ministry of Commerce’s decision as “a landmark victory for the entire business community.”

He strongly criticised the prior arbitrary actions against KCCI that had rendered Pakistan’s largest Chamber dysfunctional, arguing that such disruptions create uncertainty, damage investor confidence, and impede economic growth.

“The Karachi Chamber has always been the strongest voice of the business community, and undermining its democratic leadership can create a confidence deficit,” Motiwala stated.

Motiwala expressed gratitude to KCCI members and BMG supporters who maintained their trust despite recent challenges, particularly acknowledging the business community, industrialists, and small traders whose unity played a vital role in securing this favorable decision.

President Bilwani reinforced these sentiments, stating that “the business community’s resilience and unity have proven once again that the democratic foundation of KCCI cannot be shaken.”

Addressing key challenges facing businesses, Bilwani highlighted excessive taxation, inconsistent policies, unreasonable interest rates, high energy costs, and escalating operational expenses that have undermined business competitiveness. He emphasised the need for strong policy reforms and urged both federal and provincial governments to consult KCCI before making decisions affecting trade and industry.

Needless to mention, the secretary Commerce’s order, issued on March 19, 2025, suspends the DGTO’s directive until further hearings scheduled for April 10, 2025, allowing KCCI to continue operations without disruption and preventing an administrative vacuum at the country’s most influential Chamber of Commerce.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ministry of commerce KCCI Zubair Motiwala BMG DGTO Businessmen Group Jawed Bilwani

Comments

200 characters

Motiwala, Bilwani laud MoC’s decision of DGTO order suspension

Development schemes in Punjab: Govt to approve Rs430m TSG

System constraints: KE says unable to get more than 2,000MW from national grid

Biogas plant: Ministry vows support to Pak-Suzuki Co

SBP governor upbeat about swift IMF SLA

From SBP to EXIM Bank: ECC to clear Rs330bn LTFF portfolio transfer

KSA, Pakistan agree to boost economic ties

Import of sunflower seeds from USA/Europe: DG Customs Valuation Karachi issues new values

SHC judgment: SC reserves verdict on DG Customs Valuation’s pleas

Unblocking X: LHC seeks explanation from govt to resolve issue

Withdrawal of case from bench: Rules governing IHC CJ’s authority questioned

Read more stories