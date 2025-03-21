Motiwala, Bilwani laud MoC’s decision of DGTO order suspension

KARACHI: Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) Zubair Motiwala and President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Jawed Bilwani welcomed the secretary Commerce’s decision to suspend the Director General of Trade Organizations (DGTO) order.

Speaking at a media briefing held at KCCI on Thursday, Chairman Motiwala characterised the Ministry of Commerce’s decision as “a landmark victory for the entire business community.”

He strongly criticised the prior arbitrary actions against KCCI that had rendered Pakistan’s largest Chamber dysfunctional, arguing that such disruptions create uncertainty, damage investor confidence, and impede economic growth.

“The Karachi Chamber has always been the strongest voice of the business community, and undermining its democratic leadership can create a confidence deficit,” Motiwala stated.

Motiwala expressed gratitude to KCCI members and BMG supporters who maintained their trust despite recent challenges, particularly acknowledging the business community, industrialists, and small traders whose unity played a vital role in securing this favorable decision.

President Bilwani reinforced these sentiments, stating that “the business community’s resilience and unity have proven once again that the democratic foundation of KCCI cannot be shaken.”

Addressing key challenges facing businesses, Bilwani highlighted excessive taxation, inconsistent policies, unreasonable interest rates, high energy costs, and escalating operational expenses that have undermined business competitiveness. He emphasised the need for strong policy reforms and urged both federal and provincial governments to consult KCCI before making decisions affecting trade and industry.

Needless to mention, the secretary Commerce’s order, issued on March 19, 2025, suspends the DGTO’s directive until further hearings scheduled for April 10, 2025, allowing KCCI to continue operations without disruption and preventing an administrative vacuum at the country’s most influential Chamber of Commerce.

