PTI’s ‘white paper’ carries no credibility, say provincial information minister

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari, has said that “Tehreek-e-Fasad’s” so-called “White Paper” holds no credibility and is merely an attempt to mislead the public with false allegations. She added that if Ahmed Khan Bhachar is so keen on debating with Punjab’s chief minister, he should first debate with her.

Speaking at a press conference at the DGPR office, Azma Bokhari emphasized that the chief minister’s work is evident, as per a recent survey, 70% of people are satisfied with Maryam Nawaz’s performance. She also said that people in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wish for a chief minister like Maryam Nawaz.

She highlighted that Punjab’s healthcare system has improved significantly, with medicines now being delivered to people’s doorsteps.

She further said that the previous Buzdar-led government for depriving cancer patients of essential medicines. She remarked that critics are blind to the on-ground developments, as four floors of the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital have already been completed, while PTI only engaged in corruption under the pretence of improving healthcare.

Azma Bokhari also challenged PTI’s claims about its scholarship programme, stating that no evidence supports its existence, whereas PML-N is actively providing educational opportunities. She accused the former PTI government of exploiting farmers by collecting money in the name of charity, whereas the current government is directly providing subsidies to them.

She further mentioned that Punjab has now installed over 100 air monitors, something that had not been worked on in the past. Addressing Ahmed Khan Bhachar’s criticism, she said if he doubts any project, he should be given a supervisory role for two days to see the reality for himself.

Azma Bokhari asserted that Punjab’s development projects under Maryam Nawaz’s leadership are yielding positive results. Dismissing opposition claims, she said that their politics is solely based on false narratives. She suggested that if opposition leader Ahmed Khan Bhachar is so eager for a debate, he should first debate with her before questioning Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

She highlighted that under Maryam Nawaz’s leadership, multiple development projects have been completed in Punjab, including a modern tractor scheme, Green Tractor Subsidy, Kissan Card, and Rs 54 billion in loans for small farmers. She added that free medicines are now being delivered to homes for cancer, hepatitis, and other serious illnesses—something that was neglected during PTI’s tenure.

She also pointed out that under Maryam Nawaz’s “Assan Karobar Programme,” loans of up to Rs one million are being provided, whereas PTI only made empty promises. She criticised PTI’s governance, saying that they only focused on social media narratives instead of real development.

Azma Bokhari concluded by advising the opposition to stop misleading the public with baseless accusations and instead focus on constructive politics that addresses the people’s real issues.

