The PM in the Saudi kingdom

That Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Saudi Arabia carries a lot of significance of importance is a fact. In his meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince and de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia MbS, the prime minister is expected to inform the host about a slew of economic and security challenges facing Pakistan.

There is no denying the fact that Saudi Arabia has always been of great help to the Islamic republic; in fact, it is a country that helps Pakistan at difficult times.

In other words, Saudi Arabia is a country that Pakistan and its people can rely upon. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Jeddah on Wednesday for a four-day official visit to engage in talks with the Saudi leadership on strengthening cooperation in various economic sectors.

According to media reports, both the countries have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence and security cooperation and recognizing the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing regional challenges.

In my view, Saudi Arabia can exert its influence on the current Afghan rulers to rein in the terrorists outfits such as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), ISIS, BLA and others. Yes, the Saudi rulers may be urged to use their good offices to help Pakistan overcome its security challenges.

Last but not the least, the reopening of the Torkham border signals a thaw in the Pak-Afghan relationship. In my view, both the Islamic countries can become friendly again after a period of being unfriendly. (Abdul Qadir Achakzai, Karachi)

Correction: This is apropos a letter to the Editor “The growing challenge of terrorism: a solution” carried by the newspaper yesterday. The name of the writer is Majyd Aziz, not Mehdi Hasan. The error is regretted.

