AIRLINK 182.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.04%)
CNERGY 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.47%)
FCCL 47.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
FFL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
FLYNG 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
HUBC 143.22 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.16%)
HUMNL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.75%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.38%)
MLCF 59.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.86%)
OGDC 226.81 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.59%)
PACE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 48.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.39 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (6.13%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.99%)
POWER 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
PPL 192.27 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.38%)
PRL 39.13 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (7.62%)
PTC 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.1%)
SEARL 101.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.73 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.72%)
SYM 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.66%)
TRG 68.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.53%)
WAVESAPP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,632 Increased By 30 (0.24%)
BR30 39,444 Increased By 151.5 (0.39%)
KSE100 118,770 Increased By 795.7 (0.67%)
KSE30 36,532 Increased By 36.4 (0.1%)
Opinion Print 2025-03-21

The PM in the Saudi kingdom

Published March 21, 2025 Updated March 21, 2025 06:31am

That Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Saudi Arabia carries a lot of significance of importance is a fact. In his meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince and de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia MbS, the prime minister is expected to inform the host about a slew of economic and security challenges facing Pakistan.

There is no denying the fact that Saudi Arabia has always been of great help to the Islamic republic; in fact, it is a country that helps Pakistan at difficult times.

In other words, Saudi Arabia is a country that Pakistan and its people can rely upon. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Jeddah on Wednesday for a four-day official visit to engage in talks with the Saudi leadership on strengthening cooperation in various economic sectors.

According to media reports, both the countries have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence and security cooperation and recognizing the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing regional challenges.

In my view, Saudi Arabia can exert its influence on the current Afghan rulers to rein in the terrorists outfits such as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), ISIS, BLA and others. Yes, the Saudi rulers may be urged to use their good offices to help Pakistan overcome its security challenges.

Last but not the least, the reopening of the Torkham border signals a thaw in the Pak-Afghan relationship. In my view, both the Islamic countries can become friendly again after a period of being unfriendly. (Abdul Qadir Achakzai, Karachi)

Correction: This is apropos a letter to the Editor “The growing challenge of terrorism: a solution” carried by the newspaper yesterday. The name of the writer is Majyd Aziz, not Mehdi Hasan. The error is regretted.

