Pre-budget debate: Sindh PA witnesses active participation

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly witnessed an intense fourth day of pre-budget discussions on Thursday, with both opposition and treasury members voicing concerns and highlighting achievements.

The session, chaired by Deputy Speaker Naveed Anthony, saw legislators debate key issues, including water shortages, power outages, infrastructure challenges, and governance concerns.

PPP MPA Muhammad Yousuf Baloch, elected from Lyari, stated that Lyari is the home of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), but its people face severe hardships, including 14 to 16 hours of power outages and water shortages. He urged the government to address these issues.

MQM’s Kiran Masood criticized the budget process, stating that conditions remain unchanged year after year. She lamented that the Safe City project has been delayed amid the recent wave of crime and terrorism.

She demanded improved municipal governance, urging that local governments be empowered through the Provincial Finance Commission (PFC). She also questioned the Sindh government’s reliance on World Bank and Asian Development Bank schemes. “What is the provincial government itself doing?” she asked.

PPP’s Noor Ahmed Bhurgri emphasized the water crisis in Sindh, stating, “Water is our lifeline, and we will not compromise on it.” He highlighted the plight of Sindh’s tail-end areas where water has yet to reach.

MQM’s Muhammad Daniyal called for extending the pre-budget debate beyond five days and criticized the lack of progress in developmental schemes.

PPP’s Ghulam Qadir Chandio said, “We barely get 8 to 10 minutes to express our grievances. When someone suppresses our voice, we will scream.” He praised the resilience of PPP leadership against past injustices. He also called for subsidies on tube wells for farmers and improvement in the province’s healthcare and infrastructure.

PTI’s Sajid Hussain, representing a poverty-stricken constituency, lamented the lack of education, healthcare, and security facilities. “No new project has been initiated in my constituency for the last 30 years,” he claimed, urging the Local Government Minister to visit the area.

PPP’s Farrukh Ahmed Shah highlighted the importance of Nara Barrage for Sindh and called for future-oriented planning. He announced the construction of Pakistan’s largest sports complex in Sukkur and requested the reconstruction of 23 schools damaged by recent rains.

MQM’s Aneel Kumar pointed out the lack of basic facilities in Sindh, calling for skill development centers, particularly in Tharparkar, to empower local women.

PPP’s Dost Muhammad Rahimoon defended the party’s governance, stating that despite facing multiple natural disasters, PPP has worked tirelessly for Sindh’s development.

MQM’s Farah Sohail criticized the government for failing to fulfill promises of a people-friendly budget. “The cost of electricity, gas, and essential commodities has skyrocketed, yet the government’s writ is nowhere to be seen,” she remarked. She urged the inclusion of social security measures in the upcoming budget, such as health insurance and life insurance for the poor.

Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho responded to concerns regarding hospitals, stating that establishing an NICVD in every district is unfeasible, but urban health centers are being planned for Karachi. She announced ongoing repairs in healthcare facilities and efforts to introduce a universal healthcare package.

MQM’s Rehan Akram highlighted issues in North Karachi, accusing gas companies of damaging water and sewage lines. He praised Minister Pechuho for her proactive approach in addressing healthcare concerns.

PPP’s Naeem Ahmed Kharal called for improvements in drainage systems and the construction of schools in rural areas. PTI’s Bilal Jadoon demanded better facilities in schools, including computer labs and basic electricity.

PPP’s Abdul Razaq Raja requested the completion of stalled medical projects in Malir, including a medical complex and college. He suggested that the Sindh government take over Pakistan Steel Mills to revive it.

MQM’s Mahesh Kumar Hasija suggested that revenue from liquor shops be used for the welfare of minorities. He praised Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla for improving cremation grounds and temples in Karachi.

PPP’s Ali Ahmed proposed converting the Qatar Hospital building into a trauma center and called for increased funding to complete Karachi’s sewage projects.

MQM’s Muhammad Maaz Mehboob stressed youth empowerment through modern education and vocational training. He urged Sindh to follow Punjab’s example in providing interest-free loans to young entrepreneurs.

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah defended the provincial government’s budget, stating, “Sindh’s development budget is the highest among all provinces.” He criticized the federal government for its inadequate funding of Sindh’s projects. He assured that despite delays, development schemes are progressing, and requested assembly members to submit their project proposals.

MQM’s Faisal Rafiq emphasized the need for additional trauma centers in Karachi due to the city’s growing population. PPP’s Makhdoom Fakhar Zaman lauded PPP’s efforts for the poor, referencing Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s commitment to free electricity for the underprivileged.

MQM’s Fouzia Hameed raised concerns about rising drug abuse in Sindh and called for an exclusive government body to address drug-related complaints. She also suggested including opposition representatives in the Excise Department for better oversight.

PPP’s Sajeela Leghari defended the party’s performance, stating that numerous welfare schemes have been introduced, securing public support in every election.

PPP’s Malik Sikandar Khan requested the construction of a hospital and sports complex in his constituency and urged the government to address water shortages in hilly areas. PPP’s Nida Khuhro emphasized the need for better policies in agriculture, health, and education. She called for subsidies for small farmers and an increase in IT centers to help Sindhi youth compete globally.

PPP’s Muhammad Ismail Rahoo warned of serious consequences if Sindh’s water crisis is not resolved. PPP’s Saadia Javed echoed similar concerns, emphasizing that Karachi’s water shortage must be addressed through proper planning.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025