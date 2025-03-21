Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights
WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
March 20, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 19-Mar-25 18-Mar-25 17-Mar-25 14-Mar-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.103689 0.103812 0.103603 0.103747
Euro 0.81771 0.819077 0.817806 0.817193
Japanese yen 0.0050167 0.0050191 0.0050385 0.0050612
U.K. pound 0.97398 0.972682 0.972958 0.971116
U.S. dollar 0.750399 0.750208 0.750074 0.750476
Algerian dinar 0.0056295 0.0056366 0.0056284 0.0056244
Australian dollar 0.477029 0.478258 0.474497 0.47235
Botswana pula 0.0550793 0.0552153 0.0549804 0.0548598
Brazilian real 0.13246 0.131972 0.131417 0.130715
Brunei dollar 0.563616 0.563135 0.562359 0.561986
Canadian dollar 0.523802 0.524584 0.524381 0.521599
Chilean peso 0.0008175 0.0008125 0.0008045 0.0007982
Czech koruna 0.0327128 0.0327102 0.0326573 0.032682
Danish krone 0.109624 0.109798 0.109615 0.109543
Indian rupee 0.008675 0.0086559 0.0086422
Israeli New Shekel 0.204413 0.204695 0.20477
Korean won 0.0005186 0.0005181 0.0005156 0.0005169
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43676 2.43534 2.43491
Malaysian ringgit 0.169371 0.168727 0.168836
Mauritian rupee 0.0166211 0.0166321 0.0165917 0.0165476
Mexican peso 0.0374165 0.0375395 0.0377706
New Zealand dollar 0.43647 0.436884 0.431405 0.427884
Norwegian krone 0.071074 0.0710512 0.070939 0.0703266
Omani rial 1.95162 1.95113 1.95078
Peruvian sol 0.206498 0.205951 0.205441
Philippine peso 0.0130983 0.013107 0.0131022 0.0130891
Polish zloty 0.195046 0.196637 0.195694 0.194883
Qatari riyal 0.206154 0.206101 0.206064
Russian ruble 0.0090575 0.0092048 0.0088971 0.0087704
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200106 0.200055 0.20002
Singapore dollar 0.563616 0.563135 0.562359 0.561986
South African rand 0.0411626 0.0416396 0.041181 0.0412397
Swedish krona 0.0743203 0.0744818 0.0741942 0.0739287
Swiss franc 0.853696 0.852606 0.84975 0.8479
Thai baht 0.0223067 0.0223263 0.0222905 0.0222885
Trinidadian dollar 0.110904 0.111247 0.110971 0.111193
U.A.E. dirham 0.204329 0.204277 0.204241
Uruguayan peso 0.0177672 0.0177556 0.0178241 0.0177103
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
