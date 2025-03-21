WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== March 20, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 19-Mar-25 18-Mar-25 17-Mar-25 14-Mar-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103689 0.103812 0.103603 0.103747 Euro 0.81771 0.819077 0.817806 0.817193 Japanese yen 0.0050167 0.0050191 0.0050385 0.0050612 U.K. pound 0.97398 0.972682 0.972958 0.971116 U.S. dollar 0.750399 0.750208 0.750074 0.750476 Algerian dinar 0.0056295 0.0056366 0.0056284 0.0056244 Australian dollar 0.477029 0.478258 0.474497 0.47235 Botswana pula 0.0550793 0.0552153 0.0549804 0.0548598 Brazilian real 0.13246 0.131972 0.131417 0.130715 Brunei dollar 0.563616 0.563135 0.562359 0.561986 Canadian dollar 0.523802 0.524584 0.524381 0.521599 Chilean peso 0.0008175 0.0008125 0.0008045 0.0007982 Czech koruna 0.0327128 0.0327102 0.0326573 0.032682 Danish krone 0.109624 0.109798 0.109615 0.109543 Indian rupee 0.008675 0.0086559 0.0086422 Israeli New Shekel 0.204413 0.204695 0.20477 Korean won 0.0005186 0.0005181 0.0005156 0.0005169 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43676 2.43534 2.43491 Malaysian ringgit 0.169371 0.168727 0.168836 Mauritian rupee 0.0166211 0.0166321 0.0165917 0.0165476 Mexican peso 0.0374165 0.0375395 0.0377706 New Zealand dollar 0.43647 0.436884 0.431405 0.427884 Norwegian krone 0.071074 0.0710512 0.070939 0.0703266 Omani rial 1.95162 1.95113 1.95078 Peruvian sol 0.206498 0.205951 0.205441 Philippine peso 0.0130983 0.013107 0.0131022 0.0130891 Polish zloty 0.195046 0.196637 0.195694 0.194883 Qatari riyal 0.206154 0.206101 0.206064 Russian ruble 0.0090575 0.0092048 0.0088971 0.0087704 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200106 0.200055 0.20002 Singapore dollar 0.563616 0.563135 0.562359 0.561986 South African rand 0.0411626 0.0416396 0.041181 0.0412397 Swedish krona 0.0743203 0.0744818 0.0741942 0.0739287 Swiss franc 0.853696 0.852606 0.84975 0.8479 Thai baht 0.0223067 0.0223263 0.0222905 0.0222885 Trinidadian dollar 0.110904 0.111247 0.110971 0.111193 U.A.E. dirham 0.204329 0.204277 0.204241 Uruguayan peso 0.0177672 0.0177556 0.0178241 0.0177103 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

