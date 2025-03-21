AIRLINK 182.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.04%)
CNERGY 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.47%)
FCCL 47.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
FFL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
FLYNG 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
HUBC 143.22 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.16%)
HUMNL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.75%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.38%)
MLCF 59.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.86%)
OGDC 226.81 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.59%)
PACE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 48.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.39 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (6.13%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.99%)
POWER 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
PPL 192.27 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.38%)
PRL 39.13 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (7.62%)
PTC 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.1%)
SEARL 101.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.73 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.72%)
SYM 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.66%)
TRG 68.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.53%)
WAVESAPP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,632 Increased By 30 (0.24%)
BR30 39,444 Increased By 151.5 (0.39%)
KSE100 118,770 Increased By 795.7 (0.67%)
KSE30 36,532 Increased By 36.4 (0.1%)
Mar 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-21

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special...
Recorder Report Published 21 Mar, 2025 05:42am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
March 20, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        19-Mar-25      18-Mar-25      17-Mar-25      14-Mar-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.103689       0.103812       0.103603       0.103747
Euro                              0.81771       0.819077       0.817806       0.817193
Japanese yen                    0.0050167      0.0050191      0.0050385      0.0050612
U.K. pound                        0.97398       0.972682       0.972958       0.971116
U.S. dollar                      0.750399       0.750208       0.750074       0.750476
Algerian dinar                  0.0056295      0.0056366      0.0056284      0.0056244
Australian dollar                0.477029       0.478258       0.474497        0.47235
Botswana pula                   0.0550793      0.0552153      0.0549804      0.0548598
Brazilian real                    0.13246       0.131972       0.131417       0.130715
Brunei dollar                    0.563616       0.563135       0.562359       0.561986
Canadian dollar                  0.523802       0.524584       0.524381       0.521599
Chilean peso                    0.0008175      0.0008125      0.0008045      0.0007982
Czech koruna                    0.0327128      0.0327102      0.0326573       0.032682
Danish krone                     0.109624       0.109798       0.109615       0.109543
Indian rupee                     0.008675      0.0086559      0.0086422
Israeli New Shekel               0.204413       0.204695        0.20477
Korean won                      0.0005186      0.0005181      0.0005156      0.0005169
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.43676        2.43534        2.43491
Malaysian ringgit                0.169371                      0.168727       0.168836
Mauritian rupee                 0.0166211      0.0166321      0.0165917      0.0165476
Mexican peso                    0.0374165      0.0375395                     0.0377706
New Zealand dollar                0.43647       0.436884       0.431405       0.427884
Norwegian krone                  0.071074      0.0710512       0.070939      0.0703266
Omani rial                        1.95162        1.95113        1.95078
Peruvian sol                     0.206498       0.205951       0.205441
Philippine peso                 0.0130983       0.013107      0.0131022      0.0130891
Polish zloty                     0.195046       0.196637       0.195694       0.194883
Qatari riyal                     0.206154       0.206101       0.206064
Russian ruble                   0.0090575      0.0092048      0.0088971      0.0087704
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.200106       0.200055        0.20002
Singapore dollar                 0.563616       0.563135       0.562359       0.561986
South African rand              0.0411626      0.0416396       0.041181      0.0412397
Swedish krona                   0.0743203      0.0744818      0.0741942      0.0739287
Swiss franc                      0.853696       0.852606        0.84975         0.8479
Thai baht                       0.0223067      0.0223263      0.0222905      0.0222885
Trinidadian dollar               0.110904       0.111247       0.110971       0.111193
U.A.E. dirham                    0.204329       0.204277       0.204241
Uruguayan peso                  0.0177672      0.0177556      0.0178241      0.0177103
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF SDRs IMF programme

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Development schemes in Punjab: Govt to approve Rs430m TSG

System constraints: KE says unable to get more than 2,000MW from national grid

Biogas plant: Ministry vows support to Pak-Suzuki Co

SBP governor upbeat about swift IMF SLA

From SBP to EXIM Bank: ECC to clear Rs330bn LTFF portfolio transfer

KSA, Pakistan agree to boost economic ties

Import of sunflower seeds from USA/Europe: DG Customs Valuation Karachi issues new values

SHC judgment: SC reserves verdict on DG Customs Valuation’s pleas

Unblocking X: LHC seeks explanation from govt to resolve issue

Withdrawal of case from bench: Rules governing IHC CJ’s authority questioned

Read more stories