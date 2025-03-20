AIRLINK 182.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.04%)
CNERGY 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.47%)
FCCL 47.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
FFL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
FLYNG 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
HUBC 143.22 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.16%)
HUMNL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.75%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.38%)
MLCF 59.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.86%)
OGDC 226.81 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.59%)
PACE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 48.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.39 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (6.13%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.99%)
POWER 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
PPL 192.27 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.38%)
PRL 39.13 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (7.62%)
PTC 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.1%)
SEARL 101.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.73 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.72%)
SYM 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.66%)
TRG 68.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.53%)
WAVESAPP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,632 Increased By 30 (0.24%)
BR30 39,444 Increased By 151.5 (0.39%)
KSE100 118,770 Increased By 795.7 (0.67%)
KSE30 36,532 Increased By 36.4 (0.1%)
Mar 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine strikes Russian strategic bomber airfield, triggering huge blast

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2025 10:41pm
A view of smoke rising from Engels airbase, in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Engels, Saratov Region, Russia, March 20, 2025 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. SOCIAL MEDIA/via REUTERS
A view of smoke rising from Engels airbase, in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Engels, Saratov Region, Russia, March 20, 2025 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. SOCIAL MEDIA/via REUTERS
A view shows the damaged building of a local hospital, following what local authorities called a Ukrainian drone attack, in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in the town of Engels in the Saratov region, Russia, in this still image from video published March 20, 2025. Social Media via REUTERS
A view shows the damaged building of a local hospital, following what local authorities called a Ukrainian drone attack, in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in the town of Engels in the Saratov region, Russia, in this still image from video published March 20, 2025. Social Media via REUTERS

MOSCOW: Ukraine struck a major Russian strategic bomber airfield on Thursday with drones, triggering a huge blast and fire about 700 km (435 miles) from the front lines of the war, Russian and Ukrainian officials said.

Videos verified by Reuters showed a huge blast spreading out from the airfield, wrecking nearby cottages. Russia’s defence ministry said air defences had shot down 132 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions.

Other verified videos showed a giant plume of smoke rising into the dawn sky and an intense fire.

The base in Engels, which dates back to Soviet times, hosts Russia’s Tupolev Tu-160 nuclear-capable heavy strategic bombers, known unofficially as White Swans.

Roman Busargin, governor of Saratov, said there had been a Ukrainian drone attack on the city of Engels that had left an airfield on fire, and that nearby residents had been evacuated. He did not specifically mention the Engels base, but it is the main airfield in the area.

Five killed in latest Russian, Ukrainian attacks

Ukraine’s defence ministry said its forces had struck the airfield and triggered secondary detonations of ammunition. Kyiv said Russia had used the Engels base to carry out strikes on Ukraine.

Ten people were injured in the attack, local officials said. Some local residents expressed surprise at finding various parts of Ukrainian drones in their gardens. The Shot Telegram channel said that Ukraine struck with PD-2 and Liutyi drones.

Engels district head Maxim Leonov said that a local state of emergency had been declared but gave few details. Reuters was unable to independently confirm what had taken place at the airfield.

Ukraine has conducted previous attacks on the Engels air base dating back to December 2022. In January it claimed to have struck an oil depot serving the base, causing a huge fire that took five days to put out.

A Ukrainian security source said at the time that a drone attack had struck a storage facility holding guided bombs and missiles at the Engels base.

Russia and Ukraine Russia’s defence ministry Ukrainian drones Ukraine strikes

Comments

200 characters

Ukraine strikes Russian strategic bomber airfield, triggering huge blast

Pakistan formally accepts WTO’s agreement on fisheries subsidies

KSE-100 slips below 119,000 but still closes at another record high

Pakistan to legalize cryptocurrency to attract foreign investment, Bilal tells Bloomberg

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $49mn, now stand at $11.15bn

Saudi Crown Prince vows enhanced welfare measures for Pakistani community

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

National Savings Schemes: CDNS increases profit rates on majority of its instruments

FO denies ‘knowledge’ of Pakistanis’ Israel visit, reaffirms pro-Palestine stance

Gold gains further Rs1,800/tola to hit fresh record high in Pakistan

Pakistan inflation expected to fall below 1%, says brokerage house

Read more stories