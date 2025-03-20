AIRLINK 182.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.04%)
CNERGY 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.47%)
FCCL 47.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
FFL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
FLYNG 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
HUBC 143.22 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.16%)
HUMNL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.75%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.38%)
MLCF 59.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.86%)
OGDC 226.81 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.59%)
PACE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 48.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.39 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (6.13%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.99%)
POWER 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
PPL 192.27 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.38%)
PRL 39.13 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (7.62%)
PTC 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.1%)
SEARL 101.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.73 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.72%)
SYM 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.66%)
TRG 68.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.53%)
WAVESAPP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,632 Increased By 30 (0.24%)
BR30 39,444 Increased By 151.5 (0.39%)
KSE100 118,770 Increased By 795.7 (0.67%)
KSE30 36,532 Increased By 36.4 (0.1%)
Wheat down 2-6 cents, corn up 1-4, soybeans down 3-5

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2025 07:47pm

CHICAGO: Following are U.S. expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday.

Wheat - Down 2 to 6 cents a bushel

Wheat futures lower on poor weekly export sales data and a firmer U.S. dollar. Supply concerns due to dry U.S. Plains weather and slowing Russian exports limited market declines.

Technical selling weighed on prices as actively traded CBOT May wheat hit overhead chart resistance at its 50- and 100-day moving averages in overnight trading then later fell below chart support at its 20-day average.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported a net decline of 248,900 metric tons in U.S. wheat sales for the 2024/25 marketing year in the week ended March 13, well below expectations for net positive sales of 300,000 to 700,000 tons. However, new-crop sales of 491,100 tons topped trade estimates.

CBOT May soft red winter wheat was last down 5-1/4 cents at $5.58-1/4 per bushel. K.C. May hard red winter wheat was last down 8 cents at $5.86-3/4 per bushel, and Minneapolis May spring wheat was down 3 cents at $6.08-3/4 per bushel.

Wheat up 1-3 cents, soybeans steady-up 2, corn mixed

Corn - Up 1 to 4 cents a bushel

Corn futures firm as strong weekly export sales underpinned prices. Traders are beginning to square positions ahead of a U.S. plantings report at the end of the month.

Actively traded May futures encountered overhead technical chart resistance at its 100-day moving average during overnight trading.

The USDA reported a net 1.5 million metric tons in U.S. corn sales last week for shipment in the 2024/25 marketing year, near the high end of a range of trade estimates.

CBOT May corn was last up 3-1/2 cents at $4.65-1/2 per bushel.

Soybeans - Down 3 to 5 cents a bushel

Soybeans down for a fourth straight session on tariff concerns and slowing U.S. export demand, with a bumper South American crop flooding the global market.

Ahead of an expected shift to Brazilian supplies, Chinese imports of U.S. soybeans jumped 84.1% in the first two months of 2025 compared with a year ago as concerns about tariffs led to a rush in shipments.

The USDA reported net U.S. soybean sales last week at 352,600 metric tons for shipment in the 2024/25 marketing year, below trade estimates for 400,000 to 900,000 tons.

CBOT May soybeans were last down 3 cents at $10.05-1/4 per bushel.

