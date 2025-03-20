AIRLINK 182.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.04%)
CNERGY 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.47%)
FCCL 47.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
FFL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
FLYNG 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
HUBC 143.22 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.16%)
HUMNL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.75%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.38%)
MLCF 59.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.86%)
OGDC 226.81 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.59%)
PACE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 48.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.39 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (6.13%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.99%)
POWER 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
PPL 192.27 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.38%)
PRL 39.13 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (7.62%)
PTC 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.1%)
SEARL 101.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.73 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.72%)
SYM 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.66%)
TRG 68.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.53%)
WAVESAPP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,632 Increased By 30 (0.24%)
BR30 39,444 Increased By 151.5 (0.39%)
KSE100 118,770 Increased By 795.7 (0.67%)
KSE30 36,532 Increased By 36.4 (0.1%)
Mar 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

BoE warns on ‘economic uncertainty’ as rate held

AFP Published 20 Mar, 2025 06:28pm

LONDON: The Bank of England kept its key interest rate at 4.5 percent Thursday, as it warned of “a lot of economic uncertainty” caused largely by US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The BoE left borrowing costs at 4.5 percent, opting against a fourth cut in seven months despite stagnant UK economic growth as inflation stays elevated.

On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan held borrowing costs steady, while Switzerland’s central bank trimmed rates Thursday.

“There’s a lot of economic uncertainty at the moment,” Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said in a statement.

The BoE noted in minutes of a regular policy meeting that “global trade policy uncertainty has intensified”.

“Other geopolitical uncertainties have also increased and indicators of financial market volatility have risen globally.

BoE’s Bailey hopes for less bond market volatility driven by US tariffs

“The German government has announced plans for significant reform to its fiscal rules,” the central bank said.

Bailey added that the BoE still thinks “that interest rates are on a gradually declining path”.

Analysts said this indicated, as expected, that the bank would cut at its next regular monetary policy meeting in May.

‘Work to do’

Official data Thursday showed that while British unemployment steadied at the start of the year, wages growth remains far above the annual inflation rate.

At the same time, the Consumer Prices Index jumped more than expected to 3.0 percent in January, which is above the BoE’s two-percent target.

The UK economy meanwhile unexpectedly shrank in January.

“We’ve had three rate cuts since the summer, but there’s still work to do to ease the cost of living,” finance minister Rachel Reeves said in reaction to the latest BoE decision, backed by eight of the Monetary Policy Committee’s nine policymakers, including Bailey.

Across the Atlantic, the Fed on Wednesday kept rates unchanged and warned of increased economic uncertainty as it seeks to navigate an economy unnerved by Trump’s stop-start tariff rollout.

Policymakers voted to hold the US central bank’s key lending rate at between 4.25 percent and 4.50 percent.

They also cut their growth forecast for this year and hiked the inflation outlook, while still pencilling in two rate cuts this year – in line with their previous forecast in December.

This contrasted with the European Central Bank, which earlier this month cut borrowing costs to boost a struggling eurozone economy.

However, the ECB suggested that easing could be near an end as it warned of “rising” economic uncertainty, while noting a planned colossal spending boost for Germany’s defence and infrastructure that risks a spike to inflation.

In Britain, the BoE last month halved its forecast for the country’s total output this year, blaming global risks amid US tariff threats and deteriorating UK business confidence.

That came as the central bank in February cut its key interest rate by a quarter point, easing slightly the pressure on the UK government, which is struggling with tight public finances.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour administration this week announced contested cuts to disability welfare payments, hoping to save more than £5 billion ($6.5 billion) by 2030 as it looks to shore up Treasury coffers.

Donald Trump Bank of England BoE

Comments

200 characters

BoE warns on ‘economic uncertainty’ as rate held

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Pakistan to legalize cryptocurrency to attract foreign investment, Bilal tells Bloomberg

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $49mn, now stand at $11.15bn

Saudi Crown Prince vows enhanced welfare measures for Pakistani community

National Savings Schemes: CDNS increases profit rates on majority of its instruments

FO denies ‘knowledge’ of Pakistanis’ Israel visit, reaffirms pro-Palestine stance

Gold gains further Rs1,800/tola to hit fresh record high in Pakistan

Pakistan inflation expected to fall below 1%, says brokerage house

PM Shehbaz seeks stronger economic ties with KSA

TRG Pakistan shares may drop to Rs64-68 per share post Greentree’s tender: report

Read more stories