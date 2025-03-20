AIRLINK 182.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.04%)
CNERGY 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.47%)
FCCL 47.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
FFL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
FLYNG 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
HUBC 143.22 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.16%)
HUMNL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.75%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.38%)
MLCF 59.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.86%)
OGDC 226.81 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.59%)
PACE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 48.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.39 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (6.13%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.99%)
POWER 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
PPL 192.27 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.38%)
PRL 39.13 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (7.62%)
PTC 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.1%)
SEARL 101.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.73 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.72%)
SYM 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.66%)
TRG 68.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.53%)
WAVESAPP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,632 Increased By 30 (0.24%)
BR30 39,444 Increased By 151.5 (0.39%)
KSE100 118,770 Increased By 795.7 (0.67%)
KSE30 36,532 Increased By 36.4 (0.1%)
Russia to hold talks with US in Riyadh Monday: Kremlin

Published 20 Mar, 2025

MOSCOW: Russian and US officials will hold talks on Ukraine in Saudi Arabia on Monday, President Vladimir Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov said.

Donald Trump spoke to both Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky this week and the US is also due to hold talks with Kyiv in the coming days.

“These consultations will take place on Monday, March 24th, in Riyadh,” Ushakov said Thursday in comments published by the Kremlin.

“From the Russian side, they will be attended by Grigory Karasin, chairman of the Senate’s committee on international affairs, and Sergei Beseda, advisor to the head of the FSB security service.”

Ushakov said he had confirmed this after talks with US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz. Both agreed to send “expert groups” for the talks, he added.

Kyiv says Russia launched 171 drones over Ukraine

The delegations are due to discuss “initiatives” that Putin and Trump spoke about regarding the Black Sea.

The Russian FSB in 2014 admitted that Beseda was in Kyiv during a bloody crackdown on the Ukrainian capital in the midst of the country’s pro-EU revolution.

He has been under Western sanctions since 2014.

Karasin is a career diplomat.

Kyiv has said that the US is due to hold talks with Ukraine in Saudi Arabia in the “coming days”.

It is not clear if they will take place on the same day or if the Russian and Ukrainian delegations will meet.

