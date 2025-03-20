Hamas armed wing says it fired rockets against Tel Aviv

CAIRO: Hamas’ armed wing claimed on Thursday an attack with a barrage of rockets against Tel Aviv, in central Israel.

The group said the attack was in response to “the Zionist massacres against civilians”.

Three projectiles were identified crossing from southern Gaza into Israel, the Israeli military said.

“The IAF successfully intercepted one projectile and two additional projectiles fell in an open area,” it added.