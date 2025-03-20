AIRLINK 182.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.04%)
CNERGY 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.47%)
FCCL 47.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
FFL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
FLYNG 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
HUBC 143.22 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.16%)
HUMNL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.75%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.38%)
MLCF 59.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.86%)
OGDC 226.81 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.59%)
PACE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 48.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.39 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (6.13%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.99%)
POWER 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
PPL 192.27 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.38%)
PRL 39.13 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (7.62%)
PTC 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.1%)
SEARL 101.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.73 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.72%)
SYM 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.66%)
TRG 68.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.53%)
WAVESAPP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,632 Increased By 30 (0.24%)
BR30 39,444 Increased By 151.5 (0.39%)
KSE100 118,770 Increased By 795.7 (0.67%)
KSE30 36,532 Increased By 36.4 (0.1%)
Mar 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

RWE cuts investments by more than a fifth as US market ‘impossible to predict’

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2025 04:48pm

ESSEN, GERMANY: Germany’s RWE on Thursday warned of lower profit this year and said it would cut planned investments by 10 billion euros ($10.9 billion) through 2030, also citing uncertainty facing U.S. renewable energy projects under President Donald Trump.

The move underlines the impact of rising geopolitical risks, supply chain constraints and lower returns in the global energy sector, which has triggered similar steps by major rivals Orsted and BP in recent weeks.

RWE, the world’s second largest developer of offshore wind farms, said it was currently “impossible to predict” what changes in U.S. energy policy would mean for the expansion of renewables in the country.

About half of RWE’s installed renewable capacity is based in the United States, where Trump has taken aim at offshore wind technology, an area where the German group is exposed through early-stage projects.

“Given greater uncertainties, it is all the more important that we are even more cautious,” RWE CEO Markus Krebber said, keeping open the option of share buybacks as an alternative way to return cash to shareholders.

Current developments of around 4 gigawatts in the country were essentially shielded from tariffs, Krebber said, something that was not certain for future investments in light of the administration’s behaviour.

Shares in RWE were 4.4% lower at 1023 GMT.

Brokerage Morningstar and investor Enkraft, a long-time critic of RWE’s strategy, both urged the group to expand the share buyback programme as a way to raise value.

“RWE lacks the credibility to generate the targeted returns with its investments. When this trust is restored, investors will also make capital available to RWE,” Enkraft said.

RWE said the cut to investments will reduce its spending for the 2025-2030 period to around 35 billion euros, adding it was also raising the return requirements for new investments to more than 8.5% from 8% previously.

Along with peers, RWE has faced a more challenging global investment environment for renewable energy projects, while investors have for some time criticised the company’s capital allocation as a result.

RWE said it expected adjusted core profit (EBITDA) of 4.55 billion euros to 5.15 billion euros in 2025, down from 5.68 billion in 2024. Adjusted net income is forecast to be between 1.3 billion euros and 1.8 billion euros, down from 2.32 billion.

US markets RWE global energy sector

Comments

200 characters

RWE cuts investments by more than a fifth as US market ‘impossible to predict’

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Pakistan to legalize cryptocurrency to attract foreign investment, Bilal tells Bloomberg

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $49mn, now stand at $11.15bn

Saudi Crown Prince vows enhanced welfare measures for Pakistani community

National Savings Schemes: CDNS increases profit rates on majority of its instruments

FO denies ‘knowledge’ of Pakistanis’ Israel visit, reaffirms pro-Palestine stance

Gold gains further Rs1,800/tola to hit fresh record high in Pakistan

Pakistan inflation expected to fall below 1%, says brokerage house

PM Shehbaz seeks stronger economic ties with KSA

TRG Pakistan shares may drop to Rs64-68 per share post Greentree’s tender: report

Read more stories