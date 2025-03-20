AIRLINK 182.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-1.41%)
BOP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.29%)
CNERGY 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (9.07%)
FCCL 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FFL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
FLYNG 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
HUBC 144.25 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (1.89%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
MLCF 60.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.51%)
OGDC 226.70 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.54%)
PACE 6.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
PIAHCLA 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.91%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.99%)
POWER 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.1%)
PPL 192.50 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (1.5%)
PRL 38.91 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (7.01%)
PTC 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.9%)
SEARL 101.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.64%)
SYM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.49%)
TRG 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.86%)
WAVESAPP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
BR100 12,632 Increased By 30 (0.24%)
BR30 39,444 Increased By 151.5 (0.39%)
KSE100 118,770 Increased By 795.7 (0.67%)
KSE30 36,532 Increased By 36.4 (0.1%)
Mar 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold scales record peak as Fed signals two rate cuts in 2025

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2025 12:57pm

Gold climbed to an all-time high on Thursday as the US Federal Reserve signaled two possible interest rate cuts this year, adding to the precious metal’s appeal amid ongoing geopolitical and economic tensions.

Spot gold added 0.1% to $3,050.94 an ounce as of 0520 GMT, after touching an all-time high of $3,057.21 earlier in the session.

US gold futures gained 0.6% to $3,059.50.

Gold is driven by “a lot of uncertain market situations, geopolitical tensions, weaker US dollar and expectations that interest rates will be cut later,” said Dick Poon, general manager at Heraeus Metals Hong Kong Ltd.

On Wednesday, the Fed left its benchmark rate unchanged in the 4.25%-4.50% range, as was widely expected.

Gold rises to new historic peak

Policymakers anticipate two quarter-percentage-point cuts by the end of 2025.

Non-yielding bullion thrives in a low interest rate environment.

US President Donald Trump’s initial policies, including extensive import tariffs, appear to have tilted the US economy towards slower growth and higher inflation, at least temporarily, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said.

Trump’s tariffs have flared trade tensions and are widely seen as inflationary and detrimental to economic growth.

The tariff uncertainty, rate cut possibilities and escalating tensions in the Middle East have contributed to the metal’s rally, prompting it to notch 16 record highs so far in 2025, with four being above the $3,000 milestone. Geopolitical and economic uncertainties underscore gold’s role as a store of value.

“For now, gold’s appeal as a safe haven and inflation hedge has further strengthened in light of those geopolitical concerns and tariff uncertainty. We remain constructive on the outlook of gold,” said OCBC FX strategist Christopher Wong.

“Given the very good performance in gold through Q1, I think a correction is not out of the question,” said Nicholas Frappell, global head of institutional markets at ABC Refinery.

“However, so far corrections have been relatively short-lived and well bid… $3,090-$3,100 may see some resistance.”

Spot silver firmed 0.15 to $33.84 an ounce and platinum rose 0.2% to $995.00. Palladium eased 0.2% to $956.35.

Gold Prices Spot gold US gold bullion gold rate US gold prices

Comments

200 characters

Gold scales record peak as Fed signals two rate cuts in 2025

PSDP 2025-26: Water projects worth Rs424bn proposed

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Pakistan to legalize cryptocurrency to attract foreign investment, Bilal tells Bloomberg

Saudi Crown Prince vows enhanced welfare measures for Pakistani community

Pakistan inflation expected to fall below 1%, says brokerage house

Kyiv says Russia launched 171 drones over Ukraine

PM Shehbaz seeks stronger economic ties with KSA

TRG Pakistan shares may drop to Rs64-68 per share post Greentree’s tender: report

Oil prices rise on demand outlook strength, weaker US dollar

Govt green-lights New Gwadar Shipyard Project

Read more stories