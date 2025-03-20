AIRLINK 183.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.93%)
BOP 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.73%)
CNERGY 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.87%)
FCCL 47.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.48%)
FFL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.92%)
FLYNG 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
HUBC 142.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.65%)
HUMNL 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.28%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
KOSM 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
MLCF 60.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
OGDC 227.00 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.67%)
PACE 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 48.55 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.53%)
PIBTL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.72%)
POWER 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
PPL 191.60 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.03%)
PRL 36.80 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.21%)
PTC 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.1%)
SEARL 102.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.62 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.42%)
SYM 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.33%)
TRG 69.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.35%)
WAVESAPP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
BR100 12,640 Increased By 38.4 (0.3%)
BR30 39,361 Increased By 68 (0.17%)
KSE100 118,940 Increased By 965.5 (0.82%)
KSE30 36,561 Increased By 65.5 (0.18%)
Mar 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Surprised Alcaraz not in support of PTPA lawsuit

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2025 10:49am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

World number three Carlos Alcaraz distanced himself from the class-action lawsuit filed by the Professional Tennis Players’ Association (PTPA) against the governing bodies of the sport, saying it had caught him by surprise.

The PTPA, an advocacy group established by Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil, filed the lawsuit on Tuesday accusing the ATP, WTA, International Tennis Federation and International Tennis Integrity Agency of anti-competitive practices.

It said the governing bodies were also disregarding player welfare and in one section of the 163-page document, opens new tab included a quote from four-times Grand Slam champion Alcaraz, who had criticised the hectic tennis calendar last September.

“It was surprising for me, because no one had told me about it,” Alcaraz told reporters at the Miami Open.

PTPA lawsuit against governing bodies is a special moment, Kyrgios says

“Yesterday I saw on social media that they put something I said in a press conference in the documents and I wasn’t aware of it. I honestly don’t support that letter, because I wasn’t aware of it.”

Men’s governing body the ATP rejected the PTPA’s claims and said the advocacy group was guilty of “division and distraction” while the women’s WTA described the lawsuit as “regrettable and misguided”.

Pospisil said the PTPA had spoken to over 300 players and had plenty of support, including from the top players.

Australian Nick Kyrgios, one of the 12 current and former players named as plaintiffs along with the PTPA in the U.S. suit in New York, said it marked a “special moment” and it was high time the players’ voices were heard.

“There are things I agree with and there are other things I don’t agree with,” Alcaraz added.

“Anyway, the main thing is I don’t support what was done.”

Novak Djokovic Grand Slam champion Premier League club Carlos Alcaraz Tennis Integrity Agency PTPA

Comments

200 characters

Surprised Alcaraz not in support of PTPA lawsuit

PSDP 2025-26: Water projects worth Rs424bn proposed

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Saudi Crown Prince vows enhanced welfare measures for Pakistani community

PM Shehbaz seeks stronger economic ties with KSA

TRG Pakistan shares may drop to Rs64-68 per share post Greentree’s tender: report

Govt green-lights New Gwadar Shipyard Project

Artificial sugar shortage: FIA initiates probe on PM’s order

Wheat, sugar and rice stocks: ECC directs ministries to submit monthly updates

Shariat court says denying a woman right to inheritance is un-Islamic

Business losses: Financial restructuring under way at PIA, NA told

Read more stories