AIRLINK 183.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-0.66%)
BOP 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.49%)
CNERGY 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (8.67%)
FCCL 47.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.48%)
FFL 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.05%)
FLYNG 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
HUBC 142.06 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.34%)
HUMNL 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.28%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
KOSM 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
MLCF 60.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
OGDC 226.60 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.5%)
PACE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.27%)
PIAHCLA 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.26%)
PIBTL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
POWER 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
PPL 191.25 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (0.84%)
PRL 36.85 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.35%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.06%)
SEARL 102.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.65 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.5%)
SYM 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
TELE 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.42%)
TRG 69.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.22%)
WAVESAPP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
BR100 12,640 Increased By 38.4 (0.3%)
BR30 39,361 Increased By 68 (0.17%)
KSE100 118,962 Increased By 987.5 (0.84%)
KSE30 36,572 Increased By 76.3 (0.21%)
Sports

Chelsea reach agreement with Sporting to sign youngsters Quenda and Essugo

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2025 10:44am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Sporting Lisbon’s Geovany Quenda and Dario Essugo in a joint deal worth up to 74.4 million euros ($81.15 million), the Portuguese side confirmed on Wednesday.

The Premier League club have agreed to pay up to 52 million euros, including variable components, for the 17-year-old Quenda, who had attracted interest from Manchester United after being coached by Ruben Amorim at Sporting.

The Guinea-Bissau winger, who will turn 18 in April, will join Chelsea in 2026.

Netherlands’ Gravenberch to miss Nations League clash with Spain

The 20-year-old Essugo, currently on loan with LaLiga club Las Palmas, will join the London-side in the summer for a fixed amount of 22.2 million euros.

The Portuguese became Sporting’s youngest player, making his professional debut in 2021 at the age of 16.

