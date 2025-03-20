AIRLINK 183.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.93%)
BOP 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.73%)
CNERGY 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (8%)
FCCL 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
FFL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.86%)
FLYNG 28.97 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.61%)
HUBC 142.47 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.28%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
KOSM 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
MLCF 60.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
OGDC 226.75 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (0.56%)
PACE 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 48.52 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.79%)
PIAHCLA 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.53%)
PIBTL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.81%)
POWER 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
PPL 191.52 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (0.99%)
PRL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.8%)
PTC 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.1%)
SEARL 103.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.08%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.64%)
SYM 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
TPLP 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.15%)
TRG 69.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.37%)
WAVESAPP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
BR100 12,640 Increased By 38.4 (0.3%)
BR30 39,361 Increased By 68 (0.17%)
KSE100 118,957 Increased By 983 (0.83%)
KSE30 36,567 Increased By 71.8 (0.2%)
Mar 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Nvidia CEO: Humanoid robot revolution is closer than you think

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2025 10:31am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SAN JOSE: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang believes humanoid robots are less than five years away from seeing wide use in manufacturing facilities.

Huang on Tuesday gave a keynote address in front of a packed hockey stadium during the nearly $3 trillion company’s annual developer conference in San Jose, California.

Huang unveiled software tools that he said would help humanoid robots navigate the world more easily.

Speaking to a group of journalists after the speech, Huang was asked what signs would show that AI had become ubiquitous.

Among other answers, Huang said it may be “when, literally, humanoid robots are wandering around, which is not five years away. This is not five-years-away problem, this is a few-years-away problem.”

The manufacturing industry would likely adopt humanoid robots first because that industry has well-defined tasks that robots can handle in a controlled environment, he said.

DeepSeek gives China’s chipmakers leg up in race for cheaper AI

“I think it ought to go to factories first. And the reason for that is because the domain is much more guard-railed, and the use case is much more specific,” Huang said.

“The value of it is very, very easy to determine. The going rate for renting a human robot is probably $100,000 and I think it’s pretty good economics.”

nvidia AI Jensen Huang DeepSeek

Comments

200 characters

Nvidia CEO: Humanoid robot revolution is closer than you think

PSDP 2025-26: Water projects worth Rs424bn proposed

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Saudi Crown Prince vows enhanced welfare measures for Pakistani community

PM Shehbaz seeks stronger economic ties with KSA

TRG Pakistan shares may drop to Rs64-68 per share post Greentree’s tender: report

Govt green-lights New Gwadar Shipyard Project

Artificial sugar shortage: FIA initiates probe on PM’s order

Wheat, sugar and rice stocks: ECC directs ministries to submit monthly updates

Shariat court says denying a woman right to inheritance is un-Islamic

Business losses: Financial restructuring under way at PIA, NA told

Read more stories