AIRLINK 183.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.67%)
BOP 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.49%)
CNERGY 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (8.67%)
FCCL 47.79 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.57%)
FFL 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.05%)
FLYNG 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
HUBC 142.06 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.34%)
HUMNL 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.28%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
KOSM 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
MLCF 60.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
OGDC 226.70 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.54%)
PACE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.27%)
PIAHCLA 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
POWER 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
PPL 191.25 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (0.84%)
PRL 36.85 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.35%)
PTC 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.1%)
SEARL 102.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.64 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.48%)
SYM 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
TELE 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
TRG 69.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.29%)
WAVESAPP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
BR100 12,640 Increased By 38.4 (0.3%)
BR30 39,361 Increased By 68 (0.17%)
KSE100 118,962 Increased By 987.5 (0.84%)
KSE30 36,572 Increased By 76.3 (0.21%)
Mar 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Slide in Chinese shares hampers Asian markets despite Fed optimism

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2025 10:28am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Asia shares were hobbled by weakness in Chinese markets on Thursday and struggled to build on Wall Street’s rally, even as investor sentiment was lifted by the prospect that the Federal Reserve could still deliver two rate cuts this year.

The Fed on Wednesday left rates unchanged in a widely expected decision, but maintained its projection for two quarter-percentage-point rate cuts by the year-end.

Policymakers did revise up their inflation forecast for the year and marked down their outlook for economic growth, citing risks from US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.

Still, investors took comfort from the Fed’s “dot plot” of policy rate expectations and Chair Jerome Powell’s comments that tariff-driven inflation will be “transitory” and largely confined to this year, in turn sending stocks higher while US Treasury yields and the dollar fell.

Australian shares jumped 1%, while US futures also extended their rally after the cash session ended on a high. Nasdaq futures ticked up 0.4% and S&P 500 futures advanced 0.3%. EUROSTOXX 50 futures similarly added 0.1%.

Trading was thinned with Japan markets closed for a holiday, though Nikkei futures edged up 0.2%.

“Reassurance perhaps, but the ongoing path the Fed will tread remains a tight one to navigate, and the central bank remains firmly at the mercy of the incoming data, surveys that can be wholly fickle and market forces that may well still go after a firm response,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.

Gold similarly scaled yet another record high of $3,055.96 an ounce, helped by the prospect of further Fed easing this year.

Trading of cash US Treasuries was closed owing to the Japan holiday, though futures ticked higher, implying lower yields. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

That in turn undermined the dollar, which fell 0.27% against the yen to 148.25, while the euro steadied near a five-month high at $1.0908.

Sterling scaled a four-month top of $1.3015 early in the session, ahead of the Bank of England’s policy decision later on Thursday where it is similarly expected to keep rates on hold.

“We expect the (Monetary Policy Committee) members to signal the desire to see further disinflation as a reason to keep policy on hold this month.

They will affirm that the policy direction remains towards further easing, but the timing will be data-dependent,“ said analysts at ANZ.

China drags

However, the buoyant mood failed to drive a broader rally across Asia, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan swinging between losses and gains to last trade a marginal 0.1% higher.

That was due to a slide in Chinese equities, with benchmark indexes in mainland China and Hong Kong falling sharply just after the open.

The CSI300 blue-chip index slid 0.66% while the Shanghai Composite Index last traded 0.46% lower. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index sank 1.5%.

Asian stocks muted, yen softer ahead of BOJ decision

Analysts said there was no obvious trigger behind the move, and attributed it to some profit-taking after a blistering rally led by technology shares.

Earlier on Thursday, Beijing held its benchmark lending rates steady for the fifth straight month, matching market expectations.

The yuan, which has been pressured by China’s wide yield differentials with the United States, was last little changed at 7.2307 per dollar in the onshore market. Its offshore counterpart was similarly steady at 7.2311 per dollar.

Elsewhere, data showed Australian employment unexpectedly fell in February to end a strong run of impressive gains, although the jobless rate stayed low. The Aussie fell in response to the weaker-than-expected employment figures and last traded 0.27% lower at $0.6341.

Across the Tasman sea, data also out on Thursday showed New Zealand’s economy grew faster than forecast in the fourth quarter, dragging the economy out of recession, but the improvement is not expected to change the central bank’s planned official cash rate cuts.

The New Zealand dollar was last down 0.34% at $0.5797. In commodities, oil prices ticked higher owing in part to an escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures rose 0.5% to $71.13 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) gained 0.36% to $67.40 per barrel.

asian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Slide in Chinese shares hampers Asian markets despite Fed optimism

PSDP 2025-26: Water projects worth Rs424bn proposed

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Saudi Crown Prince vows enhanced welfare measures for Pakistani community

PM Shehbaz seeks stronger economic ties with KSA

TRG Pakistan shares may drop to Rs64-68 per share post Greentree’s tender: report

Govt green-lights New Gwadar Shipyard Project

Artificial sugar shortage: FIA initiates probe on PM’s order

Wheat, sugar and rice stocks: ECC directs ministries to submit monthly updates

Shariat court says denying a woman right to inheritance is un-Islamic

Business losses: Financial restructuring under way at PIA, NA told

Read more stories