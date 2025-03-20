AIRLINK 183.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.93%)
BOP 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.73%)
CNERGY 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.87%)
FCCL 47.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.48%)
FFL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.92%)
FLYNG 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
HUBC 142.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.65%)
HUMNL 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.28%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
KOSM 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
MLCF 60.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
OGDC 227.00 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.67%)
PACE 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 48.55 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.53%)
PIBTL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.72%)
POWER 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
PPL 191.60 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.03%)
PRL 36.80 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.21%)
PTC 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.1%)
SEARL 102.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.62 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.42%)
SYM 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.33%)
TRG 69.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.35%)
WAVESAPP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
BR100 12,640 Increased By 38.4 (0.3%)
BR30 39,361 Increased By 68 (0.17%)
KSE100 118,940 Increased By 965.5 (0.82%)
KSE30 36,561 Increased By 65.5 (0.18%)
Mar 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Banks lift Australia shares after Fed’s Powell comments calm tariff jitters

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2025 10:18am

Australian shares advanced 1% on Thursday, led by banks after the US Federal Reserve hinted it would reduce borrowing costs by half a percentage point by the end of the year, calming investors rattled by the Trump administration’s tariff rollouts.

Meanwhile, local data showed a surprise fall in jobs in February, indicating a loosening labour market, though the prospects of interest rate cuts this year by the country’s central bank remained unchanged.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.1% to 7,916.1, as of 0213 GMT.

The benchmark closed 0.4% lower on Wednesday. Annual Australian jobs growth in February pulled back sharply to just 1.9%, from 3.5% the previous month, and figures showed net employment fell 52,800 in February from January.

The Reserve Bank of Australia had cautioned further easing could not be guaranteed given the surprisingly strong labour market could risk stoking inflation.

The main inflationary effect of strong employment is typically through rising wages, but wage growth moderated to a two-year low in the last quarter.

In Sydney, banks gained 1.8%, snapping a two-day losing streak.

All the “big four” lenders gained between 1.4% and 1.9%. Gold stocks rose 2.1%, aided by bullion prices reaching a fresh high.

Miners Northern Star Resources and Evolution Mining gained 2.8%, each.

Information technology stocks tracked Wall Street gains, rising 1.6%.

Australian shares snap two-day rally as banks, miners drag

Sector majors WiseTech Global, Xero and Block were up between 1.1% and 1.8%. The gains were, however, capped by losses in miners, after iron ore prices eased overnight.

TPG Telecom jumped 5.3% after the local competition watchdog backed its $3.3 billion deal with telecoms company Vocus. Meanwhile, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index traded 0.2% higher at 12,070.84.

Fonterra, the world’s largest dairy exporter, added 2.3% after it reported strong first-half earnings and lifted its dividend.

Reserve Bank of Australia Australian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Banks lift Australia shares after Fed’s Powell comments calm tariff jitters

PSDP 2025-26: Water projects worth Rs424bn proposed

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Saudi Crown Prince vows enhanced welfare measures for Pakistani community

PM Shehbaz seeks stronger economic ties with KSA

TRG Pakistan shares may drop to Rs64-68 per share post Greentree’s tender: report

Govt green-lights New Gwadar Shipyard Project

Artificial sugar shortage: FIA initiates probe on PM’s order

Wheat, sugar and rice stocks: ECC directs ministries to submit monthly updates

Shariat court says denying a woman right to inheritance is un-Islamic

Business losses: Financial restructuring under way at PIA, NA told

Read more stories