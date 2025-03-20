Govt green-lights New Gwadar Shipyard Project

ISLAMABAD: The government has green-lighted “New Gwadar Shipyard Mega Project” with activation of Project Management Cell (PMC) in the light of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s instructions.

It aims at utilising all available resources for laying down fresh foundation of all-inclusive development of Gwadar Port under CPEC phase II.

Having allocated Rs 200 million for the formation of PMC, relevant appointments will be sought to run entire affairs as per prescribed SOPs.

Gwadar development hit by a snag

“The ‘New Modern Shipyard’ in Gwadar will incentivize commercial shipbuilding and repair industry, create new jobs and spur economic growth,” Gwadar Port Authority official said.

Since land disagreement issue is all set to be resolved, he said, relevant TORs tenders will be floated seeking international companies to participate.

GPA official said that GPA had demarcated 750 acres of land for the new shipyard project. “Apart from offering essential dry docking facilities to the cargo ships visiting Gwadar Port, the Gwadar Shipyard would also offer services for building new ships,” he added.

Recently, Chairman Standing Committee on Defence Production Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir stated that the Gwadar Shipyard Mega Project is of utmost importance for Pakistan.

He said that this project should be started this year, and employment opportunities will be provided to experts and workers from Balochistan on the project on priority.

The Senator said that the Gwadar Shipyard Mega Project would be equipped with the latest technology, and this international standard project could give Pakistan a prominent place among the world-class shipyards.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025