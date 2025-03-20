AIRLINK 184.71 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.46%)
BOP 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.54%)
CNERGY 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 47.52 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.46%)
FFL 16.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.63%)
HUBC 141.58 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (4.8%)
HUMNL 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.77%)
MLCF 60.37 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.03%)
OGDC 225.48 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.08%)
PACE 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.84%)
PAEL 48.14 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (7.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.45%)
PIBTL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.66%)
POWER 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
PPL 189.65 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (1.39%)
PRL 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
PTC 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
SEARL 102.92 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (1.95%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.62%)
SYM 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.92%)
TPLP 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.97%)
TRG 70.31 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (5.54%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.14%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
YOUW 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,602 Increased By 143.7 (1.15%)
BR30 39,293 Increased By 986 (2.57%)
KSE100 117,974 Increased By 972.9 (0.83%)
KSE30 36,496 Increased By 361.4 (1%)
Mar 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-03-20

Artificial sugar shortage: FIA initiates probe on PM’s order

Fazal Sher Published 20 Mar, 2025 05:30am

ISLAMABAD: Following the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched an inquiry against those responsible for creating artificial shortage of sugar in the country and inflating its prices.

Sources said that FIA’s Anti-Corruption Circle has sought assistance from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to probe the matter.

In a letter to the PTA, the FIA requested for provision of data of 11 individuals, including sugar mill administrators and businessmen.

PM directs strict action against sugar hoarders

The individuals whose data has been requested include prominent figures such as Aneeb Faraz, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Anwar, Muhammad Yashir, Rashid Alam, Younas, Muhammad Soiab Sohail, AhsanShabir, Muhammad Arif, Abdur Rasheed Meer and Muhammad Naveed Meer.

The agency is also investigating individuals involved in the illegal buying and selling of sugar, they said.

The ongoing dispute between sugar mill owners and the government over sugar pricing remains unresolved as sugar millers refused to drop the rates.

Currently, sugar is reportedly being sold in retail markets at Rs170 to Rs175 per kg.

Despite the government’s efforts to stabilise prices, no significant reduction has been observed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sugar PTA FIA sugar mills Sugar crisis Sugar prices sugar shortage PM Shehbaz Sharif retail markets sugar hoarders Artificial sugar shortage

Comments

200 characters

Artificial sugar shortage: FIA initiates probe on PM’s order

Govt green-lights New Gwadar Shipyard Project

Wheat, sugar and rice stocks: ECC directs ministries to submit monthly updates

Shariat court says denying a woman right to inheritance is un-Islamic

Business losses: Financial restructuring under way at PIA, NA told

APTMA for passing on full negative Jan 2025 FCA relief to KE consumers without deduction

EU envoy, Jam discuss trade ties

Vires of SRO No 563(I)/2022 challenged: SC grants leave to appeal

MoC suspends order on KCCI’s plea

SHC could initiate proceedings against CTO IR chief

Read more stories