Artificial sugar shortage: FIA initiates probe on PM’s order

ISLAMABAD: Following the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched an inquiry against those responsible for creating artificial shortage of sugar in the country and inflating its prices.

Sources said that FIA’s Anti-Corruption Circle has sought assistance from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to probe the matter.

In a letter to the PTA, the FIA requested for provision of data of 11 individuals, including sugar mill administrators and businessmen.

PM directs strict action against sugar hoarders

The individuals whose data has been requested include prominent figures such as Aneeb Faraz, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Anwar, Muhammad Yashir, Rashid Alam, Younas, Muhammad Soiab Sohail, AhsanShabir, Muhammad Arif, Abdur Rasheed Meer and Muhammad Naveed Meer.

The agency is also investigating individuals involved in the illegal buying and selling of sugar, they said.

The ongoing dispute between sugar mill owners and the government over sugar pricing remains unresolved as sugar millers refused to drop the rates.

Currently, sugar is reportedly being sold in retail markets at Rs170 to Rs175 per kg.

Despite the government’s efforts to stabilise prices, no significant reduction has been observed.

