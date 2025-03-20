AIRLINK 184.71 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.46%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-20

Dar says there’s no shortage of sugar

Naveed Siddiqui Published 20 Mar, 2025 05:30am

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar claimed on Wednesday that there is no shortage of sugar in the country and there will be none in future.

Chairing a high-level special committee meeting, Dar reviewed the overall situation of the available sugar stock and it’s pricing. The committee also addressed concerns raised by sugar mill owners.

He announced that the ex-mill rate of sugar will be set at Rs 159 per kg for one month, while the Retail Price will be Rs 164 per kg. Dar however directed the authorities concerned to ensure that sugar price should not exceed Rs 164 per kg.

Dar warned of strict action against those attempting to create an artificial shortage of sugar. He also appreciated sugar mill owners and traders for ensuring sugar availability at Rs 130 per kg in 274 “Sasta Ramazan Bazaars.”

To regulate sugar supply and pricing, Ishaq Dar directed the formation of a sub-committee under the supervision of Minister for Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain. The committee, which includes sugar mill owners and other stakeholders, will present its report within a month.

Dar also announced that the next sugarcane crushing season will commence in November and warned of strict action against any violations.

The meeting was attended by Food Security Minister, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, Prime Minister’s Special Advisor on Industries, Haroon Akhtar Khan, representatives of sugar mills association and senior officials of the concerned departments.



Sugar Ishaq Dar sugar mills Sugar crisis Sugar prices sugar shortage sugar hoarders Deputy Prime Minister Artificial sugar shortage

