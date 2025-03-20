AIRLINK 184.71 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.46%)
Print 2025-03-20

Shariat court says denying a woman right to inheritance is un-Islamic

Terence J Sigamony Published 20 Mar, 2025 05:30am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Shariat Court (FSC) declared that denying or depriving a woman a right of inheritance in ancestral or husband’s property due to the local custom or usage is un-Islamic.

A four-member bench of the FSC, headed by Chief Justice Iqbal Hameed ur Rehman, delivered the judgment in the Shariat petition filed under Article 203-D of the Constitution.

The judgment authored by Justice Dr Syed Muhammad Anwer said: “The inheritance right of women, if denied, under any form and manner whatsoever on the pretext of local custom or usage, is un-Islamic.”

Women’s inheritance can be claimed during their lifetime: SC

It also said that the respondent departments, i.e. Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Commissions on the Status of Women and Ombudspersons are working rightly but there is a need that they must act continuously, more vigilantly and proactively to eradicate this social evil, rather crime from society, of depriving women in any manner from claiming their right of inheritance or putting them under disadvantage to claim their due share in their inheritance.

The petitioner Syeda Fouzia Jalaal Shah has raised an issue, whereby, women are being deprived of their due right to inheritance in their ancestral property on the pretext of a local custom despite the fact that such right of inheritance is specifically and categorically recognised by Islam in the holy Quran and Sunnah.

According to the petitioner, this custom is called Chaddar or Parchi, which is in vogue in the area of Bannu District of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), whereby, women are being deprived of completely from their right of inheritance in their ancestral property through Jirga or they are forced to take less valuable property as of their inheritance share by putting pressure upon her.

In addition to this, the petitioner has also sought a relief in-personam as her mother, Syeda Iftikhar Bibi, was allegedly deprived of her share in her father’s and husband’s inheritance due to the local custom or usage which the petitioner named as Chaddar or Parchi, hence the petitioner also sought a personal relief for her mother from this Court through the same petition.

The judgment noted that the relevant provincial departments, which are responsible to rectify this social evil of the society and protecting the property rights of the women so granted to them by the holy Quran and Sunnah, may also initiate criminal case against the perpetrator under Section 498-A of PPC, which is introduced in the Pakistan Penal Code vide the Criminal Law (Third Amendment) Act, 2011.

It is also noted that from the response of the respondent, an important aspect is revealed that there is a need of understanding the gravity and seriousness of this crime in the staff of that relevant departments of the governments too.

The judgment said that while formulating the data and statistics regarding the denial of inheritance rights of women the relevant department, like the Commission on the Status of Women, must also categorise those different ways and the manners in which this heinous crime is being perpetrated, such efforts will help the relevant authorities to protect women from deprivation of their rights of inheritance in more efficient manner.

“It is clear from the statistics available and reports submitted by the parties that such criminal practice, whereby women are deprived of their right of inheritance, is quite common. In this regard generally a core illegal practice is commonly known as (Haq Bakhshwai) or (Haq Bakhshwana), which literally means “giving up of rights”, is in vogue throughout the country in different forms, whereby the perpetrators or usurpers try to give a kind of legal cover to their illegal and criminal actions, whereby either forcibly or by emotionally blackmailing the female members of the family are asked to relinquish their right of inheritance in favour of male members.

The FSC declared that all or any such custom or usage, which affects the rights of inheritance of women in any manner whatsoever, irrespective of the name by which it is called or known in any area of the country, is un-Islamic and illegal and calls for actions against the perpetrator of such crime under Section 498-A of PPC, as such actions by the relevant authorities of the State falls within the scope of Amrbil Maroof Wa Nahi Anil Munkar, which is an important duty of the State under the Act X of 1991 (Enforcement of Shari’ah Act, 1991).

