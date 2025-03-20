Stocks hit all-time high

KARACHI: Investor sentiment at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained positive on Wednesday, driving the benchmark index to a record all-time high by the session’s close.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 973 points or 0.83 percent to close at all-time high of 117,974 points on Wednesday up from 117,001points on Tuesday. The index hit an intraday high of 118,243.63points and intraday low level 116,883 points.

Trading activity at the ready counter remained strong, with 544.2 million shares exchanged, significantly exceeding the 449.48 million shares traded in the previous session. Likewise, the total traded value saw a sharp surge, reaching Rs 32.3 billion, up from Rs 29.178 billion in the last session.

BRIndex100 opened at 12,464.39 points and finally closed at 12,587.27 points which was 122.88 points or 0.99 percent higher than previous close. Total volume at BRIndex100 was 486.63 million shares.

BRIndex30 increased by887.96 points or 2.32 percent to close at 39,217.41 points with a total volume of 326.575 million share.

The market capitalization rose Rs 89 billion to Rs 14.355 trillion. Out of 449 active scrips, 221 closed in positive and 157 in negative while the value of 71stocks remained unchanged.

Pak Int. Bulk was the volume leader with 52.14 million shares and closed at Rs 11.05 followed by Pak Electron that closed at Rs 48.14 with 36.133 million shares. WorldCall Telecom ranked third with share trading of 31 million shares and it closed at Rs1.40.

Exide Pakistan and Macter International Limited were the top gainers increasing by Rs 74.83and Rs 36.71respectively to close at Rs 823.10and Rs403.77, while Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited and Nestle Pakistan Limited were the top losers declining by Rs 82.50and Rs 64.84respectively to close at Rs 23,400and Rs 7,402.33.

Ahsan Mehanti analyst at Arif Habib Corp said that stocks closed bullish amid speculations over resolution to Rs 1.5 trillion power sector circular debt after reports of IMF conditional readiness to approve Govt circular debt management plan raising Rs1.25 trillion through commercial banks.

Higher global crude oil prices and expectations over cut in industrial power tariff played catalyst role in bullish close at PSX, he added.

BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 21,605.65, reflecting a net gain of 184.77 points or 0.86 percent with a total turnover of 9.519 million shares.BR Cement Index ended at 13,597.17, posting a positive change of 190.3 points or 1.42 percent, with a total turnover of 69.602 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index settled at 30,991.36, registering a gain of 143.43 points or 0.46 percent and a total turnover of 52.082 million shares.BR Power Generation & Distribution Index closed at 20,178.80, marking a strong increase of 712.49 points or 3.66 percent, with a total turnover of 29.626 million.

BR Oil & Gas Index finished at 12,371.11, gaining 70.59 points or 0.57 percent, with a total turnover of 39.527 million shares.BR Technology & Communication Index closed at 5,165.79, recording a notable rise of 116.38 points or 2.3 percent, with the turnover of the day at 78.928 million shares.

Analysts said that bulls continued to dominate the trading floor as the benchmark index managed to close upwards for the 5th straight session at an all- time high of 117,974 points mainly led by oil & gas, power, and fertilizer sector.

This continuation of bullish activities was primarily attributed to likely resolution of circular debt and approval of the IMF programme.

