SC sets up ‘anti-corruption hotline’

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan established a dedicated Anti-Corruption Hotline to curb the menace of bribe allegedly demanded by SC staff for fixation of a case or supply of attested copy of SC order/ judgment.

The establishment of the Anti-Corruption Hotline reinforces the superior court’s commitment to accountability and removing hurdles in expeditious justice to the public. The incumbent Chief Justice of Pakistan is determined to foster an environment that is free of corruption and guided by the principles of accountability and fairness.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi, in a message, said that speedy disposal of cases is his top priority; therefore, in the last five months 11,779 cases have been disposed of against the filing of 7,633 fresh cases. The appointment of new judges in the Supreme Court helped in deciding the cases expeditiously.

The CJP assured that any case filed before the Supreme Court will be decided on merit soon.

Justice Yahya said if any officer or non-government officer demands bribe from any person regarding fixation of a case or supply of attested copy of order/ judgment then he/ she should immediately inform him, as he strictly follows the policy against the “bribery” and “backdoor approach”.

He assured the public that the whistleblower’s name or identity would be protected, and their grievances would be addressed speedily. People are asked to register complaints against any staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on WhatsApp No 03264442444.

The statement issued by SC PRO said that the Anti-Corruption Hotline has been developed with a focus on key characteristics that ensure its effectiveness. It provides a secure and confidential platform to the complainants to report incidents of graft, favouritism, or any form of corrupt practices, without fear of retaliation. Whistleblower’s identity is protected, and the choice of remaining anonymous is fully respected. The Hotline is accessible through multiple channels, including phone, online portal, email, and text messages, and supports communication in Urdu and English. It operates 24/7, allowing citizens to report incidents at any time, ensuring inclusivity and ease of access.

All complaints submitted are overseen independently by an impartial official reporting directly to the chief justice, maintaining transparency and objectivity throughout the process.

Each report is thoroughly tracked and investigated, with resolutions provided within a timeframe of 30 days for simpler case and up to 60 days for complex case. Additionally, the complainants will be informed about the status of their complaints.

This initiative reflects the chief justice’s endeavour in building and strengthening the public confidence in the institution of the Superior Court. Citizens are urged to utilise this platform to contribute to eliminating bad practices and ensuring transparency and merit. Further details are available at the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s website.

