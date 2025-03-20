AIRLINK 184.71 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.46%)
BOP 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.54%)
CNERGY 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 47.52 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.46%)
FFL 16.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.63%)
HUBC 141.58 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (4.8%)
HUMNL 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.77%)
MLCF 60.37 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.03%)
OGDC 225.48 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.08%)
PACE 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.84%)
PAEL 48.14 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (7.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.45%)
PIBTL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.66%)
POWER 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
PPL 189.65 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (1.39%)
PRL 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
PTC 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
SEARL 102.92 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (1.95%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.62%)
SYM 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.92%)
TPLP 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.97%)
TRG 70.31 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (5.54%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.14%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
YOUW 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,602 Increased By 143.7 (1.15%)
BR30 39,293 Increased By 986 (2.57%)
KSE100 117,974 Increased By 972.9 (0.83%)
KSE30 36,496 Increased By 361.4 (1%)
Mar 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-20

SC sets up ‘anti-corruption hotline’

Terence J Sigamony Published 20 Mar, 2025 05:30am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan established a dedicated Anti-Corruption Hotline to curb the menace of bribe allegedly demanded by SC staff for fixation of a case or supply of attested copy of SC order/ judgment.

The establishment of the Anti-Corruption Hotline reinforces the superior court’s commitment to accountability and removing hurdles in expeditious justice to the public. The incumbent Chief Justice of Pakistan is determined to foster an environment that is free of corruption and guided by the principles of accountability and fairness.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi, in a message, said that speedy disposal of cases is his top priority; therefore, in the last five months 11,779 cases have been disposed of against the filing of 7,633 fresh cases. The appointment of new judges in the Supreme Court helped in deciding the cases expeditiously.

The CJP assured that any case filed before the Supreme Court will be decided on merit soon.

Justice Yahya said if any officer or non-government officer demands bribe from any person regarding fixation of a case or supply of attested copy of order/ judgment then he/ she should immediately inform him, as he strictly follows the policy against the “bribery” and “backdoor approach”.

He assured the public that the whistleblower’s name or identity would be protected, and their grievances would be addressed speedily. People are asked to register complaints against any staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on WhatsApp No 03264442444.

The statement issued by SC PRO said that the Anti-Corruption Hotline has been developed with a focus on key characteristics that ensure its effectiveness. It provides a secure and confidential platform to the complainants to report incidents of graft, favouritism, or any form of corrupt practices, without fear of retaliation. Whistleblower’s identity is protected, and the choice of remaining anonymous is fully respected. The Hotline is accessible through multiple channels, including phone, online portal, email, and text messages, and supports communication in Urdu and English. It operates 24/7, allowing citizens to report incidents at any time, ensuring inclusivity and ease of access.

All complaints submitted are overseen independently by an impartial official reporting directly to the chief justice, maintaining transparency and objectivity throughout the process.

Each report is thoroughly tracked and investigated, with resolutions provided within a timeframe of 30 days for simpler case and up to 60 days for complex case. Additionally, the complainants will be informed about the status of their complaints.

This initiative reflects the chief justice’s endeavour in building and strengthening the public confidence in the institution of the Superior Court. Citizens are urged to utilise this platform to contribute to eliminating bad practices and ensuring transparency and merit. Further details are available at the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s website.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Supreme Court SC corruption accountability justice system CJP Yahya Afridi Anti Corruption Hotline

Comments

200 characters

SC sets up ‘anti-corruption hotline’

Govt green-lights New Gwadar Shipyard Project

Artificial sugar shortage: FIA initiates probe on PM’s order

Wheat, sugar and rice stocks: ECC directs ministries to submit monthly updates

Shariat court says denying a woman right to inheritance is un-Islamic

Business losses: Financial restructuring under way at PIA, NA told

APTMA for passing on full negative Jan 2025 FCA relief to KE consumers without deduction

EU envoy, Jam discuss trade ties

Vires of SRO No 563(I)/2022 challenged: SC grants leave to appeal

MoC suspends order on KCCI’s plea

SHC could initiate proceedings against CTO IR chief

Read more stories