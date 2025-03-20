AIRLINK 182.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.2%)
Ministry of Commerce suspends order on KCCI’s plea

Mohammad Bilal Tahir Published March 20, 2025 Updated March 20, 2025 08:51am

KARACHI: The Ministry of Commerce has ruled in favour of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) by suspending Order No. 03/ 2025, issued by the Directorate General of Trade Organizations (DGTO) on March 3, 2025.

The decision was announced by the Federal Secretary of Commerce, following a hearing on March 13, 2025.

DGTO declares KCCI elections null & void

After reviewing the case, the Federal Secretary of Commerce ruled that KCCI’s appeal is valid under Section 21(2) of the Trade Organisations Act, 2013.

The Ministry has suspended Order No. 03/2025 until further proceedings. Additionally, all parties have been directed to appear before the Ministry of Commerce on April 10, 2025, at 2:00 PM for the next hearing.

