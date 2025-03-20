AIRLINK 184.71 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.46%)
Pakistan

Hiring process of ATIR members: IHC issues notice to MoL&J, others

Sohail Sarfraz Published March 20, 2025 Updated March 20, 2025 07:33am

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued notices to secretary Ministry of Law and Justice, chairman Federal Public Service Commission of Pakistan and attorney general for Pakistan on a constitutional petition challenging the appointment process of members in Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue, Pakistan (ATIR).

The appointment of ATIR members is under process of the Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (Appointments, Terms and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2024.

A member of KPK Bar moved a petition before IHC challenging the unadvertised process of “head hunting” dated February 18, 2025, for the appointment of members of the ATIR on a contract basis against sanctioned posts.

When contacted, tax lawyer Waheed Shahzad Butt told this correspondent that IHC has issued notices to the respondents on the basis of the categorical prayer clauses including challenge to the appointment process.

The petition challenges the unadvertised process of “head hunting” used for the appointment of members and lack of transparency. It alleges that the appointment process lacked transparency and did not follow the established rules and procedures.

Waheed Butt further added that earlier in another petition by the same petitioner, the IHC has issued an interim order restraining the Law Ministry from making final appointments of Members of the ATIR. The order was passed in response to a petition challenging

the invitation for written tests for these positions, scheduled at NUST Islamabad.

Petitioner has raised concerns regarding the legality and transparency of the recruitment process, while the IHC acknowledging the significance of the matter, issued the restraining order

Earlier, in a significant development before the IHC, the government has decided to reconsider the entire process of appointment of members to the ATIR and during a hearing, the additional attorney general informed the court that the government is proposing to revisit the appointment process and may discard the existing procedure in favour of a fresh one. Development is seen as a major breakthrough as the issue had sparked intense debate and criticism from various quarters, including the legal fraternity and tax experts.

The court has adjourned the hearing to a later date for April 24, 2025, allowing the government time to finalise its new approach to the appointments but a secret process has been initiated which is again challenged through new petition, Waheed added.

