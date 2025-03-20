AIRLINK 184.71 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.46%)
BOP 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.54%)
CNERGY 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 47.52 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.46%)
FFL 16.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.63%)
HUBC 141.58 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (4.8%)
HUMNL 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.77%)
MLCF 60.37 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.03%)
OGDC 225.48 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.08%)
PACE 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.84%)
PAEL 48.14 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (7.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.45%)
PIBTL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.66%)
POWER 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
PPL 189.65 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (1.39%)
PRL 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
PTC 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
SEARL 102.92 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (1.95%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.62%)
SYM 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.92%)
TPLP 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.97%)
TRG 70.31 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (5.54%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.14%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
YOUW 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,602 Increased By 143.7 (1.15%)
BR30 39,293 Increased By 986 (2.57%)
KSE100 117,974 Increased By 972.9 (0.83%)
KSE30 36,496 Increased By 361.4 (1%)
Mar 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-20

KP cabinet approves Rs567m for police under ‘Hybrid Security Model’

Recorder Report Published March 20, 2025 Updated March 20, 2025 07:34am

PESHAWAR: The provincial cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved Rs. 567.70 million for procurement of various equipments for police under Hybrid Security Model (HSM) to enable it take over the full security management in Districts Buner and Upper Chitral within 15 days.

The decision to introduce Hybrid Security Model made in the Apex Committee for 6 Districts i.e. Buner, Swat, Upper Chitral, Mohmand, Khyber and Lakki Marwat.

Under the Hybrid Security Model where either Army or Police is in lead role thus complete hand-over of security to Police there. The procurement will include Arms & Ammunition, Plants & Machinery Transport and other assets.

The meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet was held with Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair. Besides, cabinet members, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Senior Member Board of Revenue and administrative secretaries, the Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also attended the meeting.

The Cabinet approved the draft “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sentencing (Amendment) Act 2025” Bill which provides for bringing consistency in the decisions / judgments regarding Sentencing and better implementation.

The amendments clarity and additions specifically relates to sections 17, 18 & 20 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sentencing Act, 2021. The variation observed in Sentencing for a same crime in provisions where discretion was allowed had necessitated the amendment. The Bill also clarifies the status of the employees of the Council that has hitherto not been defined.

The Cabinet directed to convene open kachehries with the general public of the area to objectively acquire the views of the stake holders for detachment of the two villages/mouzas Darshi and Mathokhiel from Tehsil Banda Daud Shah District Karak and attachment thereof with Thall tehsil of District Hangu.

The Cabinet also approved funds for clearing the liabilities of outsourced hospitals Daggar, Ghiljo, Mamad Gat, Mola Khan Sarai, Toi Khula and Darazinda, RHC Garamchashma and RHC Mastuj. It also approved establishment of Jawan Markaz in District Karak.

The Cabinet accorded approval to the appointment of non-official members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Medical Transplantation Regulatory Authority. The three years tenure of the seven (07) non-official members of the Authority had already expired on 3-09-2023. As per Section 5(4) of the Act, the Authority shall consist of 11 members including 08 non-official and 03 official members i.e. Minister Health, Secretary Health and Administrator of the Regulatory Authority.

As per Section 5, sub-sections (5 & 6) of the Act, Government may appoint one member against each specialty/field as non-official members for a period of three years.

The Authority regulates monitors and controls all the transplantation of human organs and various committees under the Act. It recognizes medical institutions and hospitals for practice of operative surgery in transplantation of human organs.

The Cabinet approved Rs.56.028 million and exemption of tendering process for Ramzan Dastarkhawan for FY 2024-25. The exemption from tendering/bidding process was granted under Section-14(1) (i) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (KP-PPRA) Act 2012, Rules 2014 in the best public interest as normal procedure for procurement of food takes time.

Under the scheme during the month of Ramzan free Sahri and Iftaries are provided to all those individuals who are stationed with patients in DHQ and THQ hospitals etc.

The Cabinet approved amendments to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women (KPCSW) Act, 2016 which aims at strengthening the working of the Commission. The Commission oversees implementation of laws, policies and programs related to women and propose new measures where there exist gaps.

The Cabinet also decided to avail the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) funding of US $30 million for Malakand Infrastructure Project if the Federal Government provided it as “grant” and not as “loan”.

The cabinet also approved the inclusion of the construction of RCC Bridge connecting Jankass Barikot with Main Kumrat road, in Upper Dir in the upcoming Annual Development Programme.

The Cabinet allowed giving the already approved Rs.Rs.7.0 million (2.5 million already approved and reimbursed an additional grant of Rs.4.5 million to Ms Shaheen Bibi, the mother of Hasnain, who is undergoing Lungs Transplant abroad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KP KP Cabinet KP police Hybrid Security Model

Comments

200 characters

KP cabinet approves Rs567m for police under ‘Hybrid Security Model’

Govt green-lights New Gwadar Shipyard Project

Artificial sugar shortage: FIA initiates probe on PM’s order

Wheat, sugar and rice stocks: ECC directs ministries to submit monthly updates

Shariat court says denying a woman right to inheritance is un-Islamic

Business losses: Financial restructuring under way at PIA, NA told

APTMA for passing on full negative Jan 2025 FCA relief to KE consumers without deduction

EU envoy, Jam discuss trade ties

Vires of SRO No 563(I)/2022 challenged: SC grants leave to appeal

MoC suspends order on KCCI’s plea

SHC could initiate proceedings against CTO IR chief

Read more stories