Pakistan Print 2025-03-20

Akbari Spice Market restoration: work begins

Published March 20, 2025

LAHORE: The Walled City Authority Lahore (WCLA) has started restoration works at Akbari Spice Market after the approval of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif. This project will be completed with the cost of Rs 999.61 million.

Located at the Akbari Gate in the old city, the site was considered one of the largest spice markets in Asia. Named after the Mughal emperor Akbar, the wholesale spice market was around 500 years old, making it one of the oldest centres which trade in hundreds of different spices. Under the restoration work, shop signboards and spice racks will be redesigned while walkways for pedestrians will remain open, with enhanced facilities for accessibility.

Commenting on the project, Punjab Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb said that the project includes the reconstruction of the ancient Akbari Gate and significant improvements to the market’s infrastructure. “The Walled City Authority is overseeing its implementation. This project is part of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision, aimed at preserving Lahore’s historical heritage while also serving as a major milestone in boosting the economy and tourism,” she added.

