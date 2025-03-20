LDA sets June 30 deadline for completion of development plan

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration has set a deadline of June 30 this year for the completion of the first phase of ongoing Lahore Development Programme.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza chaired a meeting held on Wednesday to review the progress of the Lahore Development Programme; on this occasion, he set clear deadlines and quality benchmarks for ongoing infrastructure initiatives across the city.

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Mudassar Nawaz along with the Assistant Commissioners from Nishtar and Raiwind tehsils and representatives from WASA and NESPAK were present in the meeting.

The meeting focused on detailed briefings regarding development projects currently underway in Nishtar and Raiwind tehsils. The DC issued directives that all schemes under the Lahore Development Programme must be completed according to established timelines, emphasising that no unpaved street should remain under the programme’s scope. “There will be no compromise on the quality and standards of the project under the Lahore Development Programme,” he added.

He announced that monthly review meetings would be held to monitor the progress, highlighting that June 30 is the deadline for phase one completion. The administration is fully committed to ensuring the success of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s development programme for the provincial capital.

The MCL chief officer and the additional deputy commissioner of finance and planning assured their complete cooperation.

