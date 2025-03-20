EOBI records Rs65.7bn profit

LAHORE: The Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) has collected Rs. 50 billion in contributions from employers and employees over the past eight months, while earning Rs 54 billion from investments, reflecting an impressive 41% growth rate.

This was disclosed during a review meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Wednesday.

The meeting assessed EOBI’s eight-month performance and was attended by Acting Chairman Dr. Jawaid A. Sheikh and Deputy Director General (Operations) Muhammad Amin. Briefing the minister, Muhammad Amin stated that EOBI currently serves approximately 850,000 beneficiaries and has disbursed Rs. 37.5 billion in pension payments during the period.

After covering operational and management costs, the institution recorded a net profit of Rs. 65.7 billion in the first eight months of the current financial year.

Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain commended EOBI’s financial performance and stressed the importance of sustained efforts to enhance public service. He urged EOBI officials to remain committed to improving pensioners’ welfare and ensuring financial stability for retired workers.

