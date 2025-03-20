AIRLINK 184.71 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.46%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-20

Digital Learning Day: Youth urged to work harder

Recorder Report Published March 20, 2025 Updated March 20, 2025 07:48am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said ‘the youth of Punjab is being provided with possible opportunities so as to adapt to the requirements of the modern world. CM Laptop Scheme will prove to be a revolutionary step for the students of Punjab.’

The Chief Minister said in her message on Digital Learning Day said, “Progress in the era of digital learning is conditional with technology and modern education. International market-based advanced IT training programs are being conducted for the youth in Punjab.”

She added, “The youth are being given opportunities for courses like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Software Development, and Freelancing. IT courses certification of freelancers is being done according to requirements of the international job market. Smart classrooms and digital labs are being built in government schools. Traditional education is being made more effective and interesting with the help of modern technology.”

The CM said, “Pakistan’s first unique Nawaz Sharif IT City is being built in Lahore. Twin towers in Nawaz Sharif IT City will be completed this year. A ‘Plug and Play’ call centre hub will also be established in Nawaz Sharif IT City. Youth will get IT education and employment opportunities in Nawaz Sharif IT City.”

She added, “World-class information technology universities are showing keen interest in establishing campuses in the Nawaz Sharif IT City. The Punjab government is striving to put the youth on the path of independence, empowerment, progress, and success through digitization process.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

