Crackdown on substandard ketchup-making businesses conducted

LAHORE: The food safety teams of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday conducted a grand operation across Lahore, leading to the seizure of a large consignment of substandard ketchup.

In Shalimar Town, a ketchup unit was raided, resulting in the disposal of 2,500 kg of expired ketchup and 1,000 kg of packaging material.

The unit was fined Rs. 100,000 for serious food law violations. During inspections at 633 sehri points across the city, fines totalling Rs 940,000 were imposed. One case was registered against individuals involved in food fraud.

According to DG Food Authority, on-the-spot tests confirmed the ketchup was substandard with low Brix levels. Non-food-grade ingredients were being used in ketchup and mayonnaise production, while essential records and employee medical reports were missing.

The unit was found in extremely unhygienic conditions, with pest infestations, rusty utensils and poor storage. Furthermore, the seized products had unapproved registration and labelling, making them illegal for sale. Substandard mayonnaise was set for distribution across Lahore in deceptive packaging.

The DG Food Authority emphasized that strict action will be taken against food fraudsters. Businesses failing to comply with Punjab food authority regulations will face closure.