ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, has assured that the government is actively working with the private sector to promote modern technology and create numerous opportunities for youth in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry.

She made these remarks during a briefing on Pakistan’s indigenous AI model, Zehanat AI, conducted by Mehwish Salman, an official member of the Forbes Technology Council. The briefing highlighted the potential of AI in transforming various sectors, including education, entrepreneurship, and digital economy.

Minister Khawaja emphasised that AI can play a crucial role in enhancing students’ skills and preparing them for future challenges. She noted that the integration of AI in classrooms is significant milestones that will help shape Pakistan’s technological future. “To compete globally, expertise in modern sciences is essential,” she remarked.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025