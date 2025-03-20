Last ten days of Ramazan: ‘Security should be foolproof’

KARACHI: A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Home Minister Zia-Ul-Hassan Lanjar to discuss law and order situation and security measures.

IGP Sindh provided a detailed briefing on the law and order situation and security arrangements during the holy month of Ramadan.

Lanjar asked to ensure that the overall security arrangements, especially on the occasion of Yom-e-Shahadat Hazarat Ali (RA), are coordinated and extraordinary, ensuring that all processions and gatherings are safe and peaceful.

He emphasised that during the last ten days of Ramadan, the security strategy and plan should be foolproof.

