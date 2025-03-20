AIRLINK 184.71 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.46%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-20

Political stability critical to economic progress: minister

Recorder Report Published 20 Mar, 2025 08:13am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Wednesday said that peace and stability in the country was crucial for economic progress, as investment and industrial development are directly linked to it.

This, he stated while talking to media in the parliament house here on Wednesday.

Sheikh also referenced the statement made by Army Chief General Asim Munir in the Parliamentary Committee on National Security meeting, calling it “a morale booster for the nation”.

He highlighted the importance of maintaining the positive economic indicators that the government has achieved so far. He emphasised the importance of maintaining the positive economic indicators that the government has achieved so far.

Muslim League (Zia) Chief Ijazul Haq said that comprehensive briefings were given during the National Security meeting, discussing all issues openly without withholding information. He pointed out that due to governance challenges, the army has been forced to take on responsibilities it should not normally have, and he urged national unity on key issues, stressing that the nation should stand behind the armed forces.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan also weighed in, emphasising that there should be no political divides when it comes to the fight against terrorism.

He said that they had proposed the briefing to be held in an assembly session instead of a committee meeting. He explained that the decision to not attend the briefing was made by his party. He said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur was allowed by the party to attend meeting.

PTI leader Junaid Akbar said that meetings held without the founder of PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) hold no real value. He emphasised that for any meaningful resolution of issues, the other parties must make the first move. In return, he stated that PTI would be willing to take two steps forward to help resolve matters.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

