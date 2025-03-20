Gold rises to new historic peak

KARACHI: Local and international gold prices continued mounting to new record levels on Wednesday, as world market hovered near $3,050 per ounce, traders said.

Gold hit all-time high of Rs319,000 per tola and Rs273,491 per 10 grams, up by Rs1,650 and Rs1,415, respectively, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

The international market surged by $16 with gold bullion marking a new record high of $3,038 and silver trading at unchanged $34 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices held steady at Rs3,555 per tola and Rs3,047 per 10 grams, the association added.

Open market may deal in gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025