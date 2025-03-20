AIRLINK 184.71 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.46%)
2025-03-20

Pakistan secures major breakthrough in rice exports to Kenya

Published March 20, 2025

KARACHI: In a significant diplomatic and trade achievement, Pakistan has successfully negotiated a reduction in the customs valuation of its rice exports to Kenya, from 615 to 460 per metric ton.

This landmark revision is expected to significantly enhance the competitiveness of Pakistani rice in the Kenyan market, providing a substantial boost to Pakistan’s rice exports and strengthening bilateral trade ties between the two nations.

The revision comes after persistent efforts by Pakistani rice exporters, who raised concerns over the disparity in customs valuation in Kenya.

The Trade Mission at the Pakistan High Commission in Nairobi took proactive measures to address the issue, engaging in extensive diplomatic lobbying and negotiations with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

Through official correspondence, high-level meetings, and discussions with representatives from the Office of the Kenyan President, the Trade Mission successfully advocated for the downward revision, marking a major win for Pakistan’s rice industry.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has commended the Trade Mission in Kenya for its relentless efforts in resolving this critical issue. The revised customs valuation will make Pakistani rice more price-competitive in the Kenyan market, opening up new opportunities for exporters and further solidifying Pakistan’s position as a leading global supplier of high-quality rice.

This achievement underscores Pakistan’s commitment to addressing trade barriers and creating a more favourable environment for its exporters. The government continues to work closely with international partners to promote Pakistani products globally, particularly in key markets like Kenya.

The success in Kenya is a testament to Pakistan’s proactive diplomatic and trade initiatives, aimed at supporting the growth of the country’s agro-exports and enhancing its economic footprint on the global stage.

Pakistan remains dedicated to fostering stronger trade relationships and ensuring that its exporters have the necessary support to compete effectively in international markets. This milestone not only benefits the rice industry but also reinforces Pakistan’s reputation as a reliable and competitive trading partner.





