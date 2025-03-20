Protest held against Israeli strikes on Gaza

KARACHI: A large number of youth gathered outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) to protest against the latest Israeli air strikes on Gaza, which claimed over 400 innocent lives.

The demonstration, organised by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Youth, saw participants carrying placards and chanting slogans condemning Israel and its allies for the brutal attacks.

Addressing the protesters, JI Karachi Secretary General Taufiquddin Siddiqui denounced the air strikes as an act of genocide, and criticised Western nations for their silence. He accused Israel of behaving like a “wild beast” and lamented the lack of global intervention. He also paid tribute to Palestinian resistance forces, calling the attacks an exposure of the so-called civilized world’s hypocrisy.

Siddiqui strongly criticised Muslim leaders for their inaction, stating that the 58 Muslim countries had the power to halt the violence but they lacked the will. He accused them of tacitly supporting Israel by failing to take decisive action. He further claimed that despite military superiority and Western backing, Israel had suffered humiliation at the hands of Palestinian freedom fighters.

