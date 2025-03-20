Society cannot survive without justice: Governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is a people-centric party that thrives on connecting with the masses.

While speaking at Iftar dinner hosted by him in the honour of lawyers’ community at the Governor House, the governor stressed that a society can endure oppression, but it cannot survive without justice. He acknowledged the crucial role of the lawyers’ community in the promotion and strengthening democracy in Pakistan.

He also underscored the importance of providing justice to the common man, considering it fundamental aspect of governance.

Governor said that soon Bilawal Bhutto will be present at Iftar party among the people of Punjab. He expressed the hope that lawyers’ community will play an active role in making Bilawal Bhutto prime minister of Pakistan in next elections.

He further stated that sacrifices of security forces in fight against terrorism will always be remembered. He emphasized that there is no other big agenda than country’s security and all leaders should be on one page against terrorism.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025