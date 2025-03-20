AIRLINK 182.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.2%)
PIMS hospital to complete new 200-bed emergency facility by June

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published March 20, 2025 Updated March 20, 2025 08:28am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital is to complete a new 200-bed emergency facility by June 2025 and start serving the patients.

This was stated by the Executive Director PIMS while briefing the Federal Minister for National Health Services, Syed Mustafa Kamal, during his visit to the PIMS to assess healthcare services, ongoing projects, and the challenges faced by the institution.

During the visit, the hospital administration provided a detailed briefing to the minister. He was informed about the medical facilities available, the resources at hand, and the challenges faced by the hospital in delivering quality healthcare. The minister was updated on ongoing projects and the upgradation initiatives at PIMS.

According to the briefing, PIMS Hospital receives approximately 6,000 to 7,000 patients daily in the outdoor patient department (OPD).

Kamal inquired about the various tests being conducted in the hospital’s laboratories. He instructed hospital authorities to submit comprehensive report on the challenges, recommendations, and future plans for improvement at the earliest.

Following the briefing, the minister inspected the OPD and emergency wards. He personally reviewed the facilities being provided to patients and interacted with them to understand their concerns.

Kamal emphasised the importance of compassionate healthcare. “God loves his creation, and humans have been made the best of all creatures. Those who come to hospitals are in distress, and we must work to ease their suffering, not add to it,” he remarked. He stated, “People in pain are close to God. It is our duty to serve them with sincerity and dedication. These positions of authority are a trust from God, and we must fulfil our responsibilities with integrity.”

The minister urged doctors, paramedical staff, and nurses to treat patients with kindness and professionalism. “A few kind words can be a source of healing for patients. We must ensure the provision of quality healthcare and do everything in our power to improve hospital services,” he stated.

Minister Kamal reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure and ensuring the delivery of efficient medical services to the public.

PIMS Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences PIMS hospital 200 bed emergency facility

