AIRLINK 183.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-0.66%)
BOP 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.49%)
CNERGY 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (8.67%)
FCCL 47.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.48%)
FFL 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.05%)
FLYNG 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
HUBC 142.06 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.34%)
HUMNL 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.28%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
KOSM 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
MLCF 60.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
OGDC 226.60 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.5%)
PACE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.27%)
PIAHCLA 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.26%)
PIBTL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
POWER 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
PPL 191.25 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (0.84%)
PRL 36.85 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.35%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.06%)
SEARL 102.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.65 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.5%)
SYM 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
TELE 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.42%)
TRG 69.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.22%)
WAVESAPP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
BR100 12,645 Increased By 43.4 (0.34%)
BR30 39,368 Increased By 75.4 (0.19%)
KSE100 118,934 Increased By 959.9 (0.81%)
KSE30 36,560 Increased By 64.6 (0.18%)
Mar 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-20

Karachi Development Authority: Minister to inspect sites of 136 development schemes

Recorder Report Published March 20, 2025 Updated March 20, 2025 08:32am

KARACHI: Sindh Local Government Minister, Saeed Ghani has said that he will soon visit the sites of 136 ongoing development schemes being constructed by the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) in all districts of Karachi to personally inspect these projects and review their pace of completion.

The Local Government Minister made this announcement while chairing a meeting at the KDA on Wednesday.

The LG Minister asked the KDA officials to expeditiously complete all under-construction development schemes aimed at improving the flow of vehicular traffic and upgrading the road network in Karachi to extend maximum relief to the motorists.

He directed the KDA officials to get support from the Traffic Engineering Bureau to build schemes to improve the flow of vehicular traffic going to and coming from the city. He said the KDA officials should also consult the Law Department to resolve any legal issues in the ongoing development schemes in the city.

He said the Sindh government would ensure the speedy release of funds for 77 ongoing development schemes in Karachi, which were supposed to be completed in the ongoing financial year.

The LG Minister was briefed by the KDA officials that 51 development schemes in the city were likely to be completed by the next financial year. Legal issues have been hindering the progress of eight uplift projects in the city.

The participants of the meeting were informed that apart from five main development schemes in the city, there were 29 ongoing uplift projects in District Central, 19 in District East, six in District Keamari, 50 in District Malir, while nine development projects were being completed each in districts Korangi, South and West of the city. A total of 63 per cent of funds, having an accumulative amount of Rs 7442.930 million, have been released for these schemes.

The LG Minister directed the DG KDA to submit to him comprehensive report on the ongoing development schemes in the city in seven days so that he could inspect their sites after Eidul Fitr holidays. He directed the officials concerned to ensure the earliest completion of the ongoing development projects in Karachi, as delay in this regard wouldn’t be tolerated by him to serve the public interest in the best possible manner.

Ghani said that a report should be compiled and sent to the Law Department on the legal issues pertaining to the ongoing development schemes, as he would contact the relevant departments to sort out these matters.

He directed the KDA officials to get assistance from the Traffic Engineering Bureau to improve vehicular traffic and road networks in the city, including the system of traffic signals.

The meeting was attended by Additional Sindh Chief Secretary of Local Government Department Syed Khalid Hyder Shah, Special Secretary for Housing and Town Planning Bux Ali Mahar, KDA DG Altaf Gohar, Special Secretary Technical Ghani Sheikh, and other officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Saeed Ghani development schemes KDA Sindh Local Government Minister Karachi Development Authority

Comments

200 characters

Karachi Development Authority: Minister to inspect sites of 136 development schemes

PSDP 2025-26: Water projects worth Rs424bn proposed

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Saudi Crown Prince vows enhanced welfare measures for Pakistani community

PM Shehbaz seeks stronger economic ties with KSA

TRG Pakistan shares may drop to Rs64-68 per share post Greentree’s tender: report

Govt green-lights New Gwadar Shipyard Project

Artificial sugar shortage: FIA initiates probe on PM’s order

Wheat, sugar and rice stocks: ECC directs ministries to submit monthly updates

Shariat court says denying a woman right to inheritance is un-Islamic

Business losses: Financial restructuring under way at PIA, NA told

Read more stories