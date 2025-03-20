Sindh Assembly continues pre-budget debate: Lawmakers display lack of interest

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly continued its pre-budget debate for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, with members from both the government and opposition taking part.

However, despite the ongoing discussions, lawmakers displayed a lack of interest, as attendance remained low, and most ministers were absent from the session, which was chaired by Deputy Speaker Anthony Naveed.

During the debate, PPP member Bibi Yasmeen Shah highlighted the achievements of the Sindh government, citing improvements in healthcare, education, infrastructure, and initiatives like the Benazir Hari Card. She praised Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for fulfilling his promise to provide homes to flood victims and emphasized that millions of women are benefiting from the Benazir Income Support Program. She also demanded the establishment of a cadet college and a medical college in Badin.

PPP’s Taj Muhammad Mallah strongly opposed the controversial canal projects, stating that the people of Badin are struggling for drinking water, and the situation could worsen across Sindh.

MQM’s Arsalan Perwaiz criticized the provincial government’s neglect of Karachi, particularly in his constituency, PS-98, where he claimed the sewage system in Sachal Goth is in disarray and roads are in poor condition.

PPP’s Seema Khurram lauded institutions like NICVD and SIUT, expressing pride in Sindh’s healthcare sector. She acknowledged the impact of climate change on Sindh and expressed hope for its inclusion in the upcoming budget. She also highlighted the successful operations of the Red and Pink bus services.

PTI’s Rehan Bandukda stressed the urgent water crisis in Defence and urged collective efforts for solutions. PPP’s Sikandar Shoro praised the health department’s initiatives, including the expansion of Rescue 1122 services and the development of trauma centers in Karachi and Hyderabad. He also called for similar facilities in Manjhand and the inclusion of Jamshoro in the Peoples Bus Service network.

MQM’s Muhammad Aamir Siddiqui expressed disappointment over unfulfilled municipal development promises, highlighting the lack of sewage projects in his constituency for two decades and the declining education standards in Karachi.

PPP’s Muhammad Asif Khan, while acknowledging the opposition’s role in initiating the pre-budget session, raised concerns about water shortages in Keamari and urged the government to allocate resources for the area’s development, including increasing student quotas in universities.

PPP’s Aijaz Shah argued that even the opposition admits the provincial government has made significant progress, especially in healthcare. He appealed for job opportunities for youth and improvements in drainage and water filtration systems in Tando Muhammad Khan.

PTI’s Muhammad Owais demanded upgrades to pump stations in Shah Faisal and a solution to electricity and gas shortages.

MQM’s Muhammad Rashid Khan called for an investigation into fraudulent hiring practices in municipal departments and highlighted road and water supply issues in his constituency.

PPP’s Fayaz Ali Butt dismissed criticism from opposition parties, recalling Bilawal Bhutto’s leadership during the nationwide flood crisis.

MQM’s Muhammad Usman urged a 50 percent salary increase for lower-grade employees and a 25 percent hike in pensions. He also called for new schools in PS-100, particularly in Gulistan-e-Johar.

PPP’s Agha Siraj Khan Durrani countered opposition criticism, reminding them that MQM was also part of the government for 17 years. He encouraged opposition members to work with the government on development proposals rather than merely criticizing.

Sindh Agriculture Minister Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar explained the necessity of imposing an agricultural tax under IMF pressure. He assured that efforts are ongoing to boost the sector, including the establishment of Sindh’s second agricultural university in Ghotki. He also invited suggestions for sports ground development, proposing that they be brought under the sports department’s jurisdiction.

PTI’s Wajid Hussain Khan pointed out severe water shortages in his constituency, with industries allegedly receiving unauthorized connections while residential areas suffer. Provincial Minister Zulfiqar Shah announced plans to establish new libraries and digitize them, inviting lawmakers to suggest locations for future projects. He also discussed boosting revenue through tourism by enhancing the Desert Safari Train and expanding its service to Sukkur and Mohenjo-Daro.

Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro emphasized the importance of addressing climate change and water scarcity, stating that Karachi’s water supply is already under immense strain. He expressed concerns over controversial canal projects and emphasized Sindh’s efforts in advocating for its water rights.

PPP’s Khurram Karim Soomro predicted that Bilawal Bhutto would soon become the Prime Minister. He urged the government to prioritize infrastructure projects, such as upgrading the Tando Muhammad Khan-Sujawal Road and granting district hospital status to Taluka Hospital.

Following the debate, the Sindh Assembly session was adjourned until Thursday.

