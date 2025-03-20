Businessmen invited for Bangladesh Investment Summit

KARACHI: Bangladesh has extended an invitation to Pakistani businessmen to participate in the Bangladesh Investment Summit 2025, scheduled to take place from April 7 to 10, 2025, in Dhaka.

Deputy High Commission in Karachi arranged a briefing session on Wednesday at the Chancery premises on the Bangladesh Investment Summit 2025 to be hosted during 07-10 April 2025 in Dhaka. Around 65 businesspersons of different sectors across Pakistan took part in the briefing session.

Deputy High Commissioner S M Mahbubul Alami nformed that Bangladesh is going to host the “Bangladesh Investment Summit-2025” during 07-10 April 2025 in Dhaka, which will be organized by Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA).

He said the Investment Summit will showcase investment friendly climate in Bangladesh and will also offer a platform to engage with global leaders, hundreds of executives, and industry pioneers in Bangladesh, which is one of the world’s most dynamic markets.

In the summit areas such as textile and apparel, healthcare and pharma, digital economy, renewable energy, agro processing, startup connect and many more will be highlighted. Deputy High Commissioner briefed that Bangladesh has been working to establish 100 Specialized Economic Zones (SEZs) across the country with foreign investment friendly policies, he informed.

The extraordinary communication networks, cheaper electricity and production costs and quality and on-stop services are the advantageous factors for profitable and the most competitive environment for foreign investments, trade and business in Bangladesh.

Deputy High Commissioner invited the potential investors, industrialist, entrepreneurs and businesspersons from Pakistan to participate in the Bangladesh Investment Summit-2025, to invest in Bangladesh and to import products from Bangladesh.

He mentioned that during the three day long summit on 07-10 April 2025 the interested businesspersons will have the opportunity to visit few of the economic zones such as Korean Export Processing Zone in Anwara, Chattogram, National Special Economic Zone in Mirsharai, Chattogram, and Bangladesh Special Economic Zone in Araihazar, Narayangonj.

There will be networking sessions in different sectorial business/investment with particular focus on B2B and B2G opportunities with companies or government entities in Bangladesh.

In the briefing session the Bangladesh Mission in Karachi also explained the process of online registration of the interested business entity/persons to participate at the investment summit.

The participants in the briefing session were deeply impressed to have the opportunity to know about the Bangladesh Investment Summit-2025 in Dhaka and expressed their interest to participate in the summit.

The Mission in Karachi and the business persons expressed their eagerness for deeper and wider business and economic relations between Bangladesh and Pakistan. The Mission assured the business persons of all possible support including most prioritized visa processing to facilitate their participation to the Bangladesh Invest Summit 2025 in Dhaka.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025