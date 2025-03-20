AIRLINK 184.71 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.46%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-20

Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad commemorates Tunisia’s Independence Day

Recorder Report Published 20 Mar, 2025 05:30am

ISLAMABAD: The Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East and Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), in collaboration with Pakistan Africa Institute for Development and Research (PAIDAR), organised an event to commemorate Tunisia’s Independence Day.

Speakers included Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General ISSI; Dorsaf Maaroufi, Charge d’ Affairs of Tunisia to Pakistan; Javed Ahmed Umrani, Ambassador of Pakistan to Tunisia, and Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, chairman BOG ISSI.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed highlighted the historical and strategic significance of Pakistan-Tunisia relations within Pakistan’s broader foreign policy framework and special affiliation with the Global South. He recalled Pakistan’s support for North African liberation movements, including of Algeria, Morocco, and Tunisia, emphasising its active role in international diplomacy despite limited resources.

Stressing the need for deeper economic and strategic engagement with Africa, he underscored the potential of initiatives such as the “Engage Africa” policy. Praising Tunisia’s resilience and leadership, he called for stronger trade, education, and cultural exchanges, advocating deeper people-to-people and business linkages. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to Africa, emphasising that the future belongs to the Global South.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood extended warm felicitations to the government and people of Tunisia on the 69th anniversary of their independence, acknowledging Tunisia’s resilience in securing its sovereignty. He recalled Pakistan’s strong support for Tunisia’s independence, particularly its advocacy at the United Nations, and noted that this shared history laid the foundation for a lasting partnership.

Emphasising economic and political cooperation, he highlighted institutional mechanisms such as the Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) and Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC), which have facilitated sustained engagement.

