AIRLINK 184.71 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.46%)
BOP 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.54%)
CNERGY 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 47.52 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.46%)
FFL 16.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.63%)
HUBC 141.58 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (4.8%)
HUMNL 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.77%)
MLCF 60.37 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.03%)
OGDC 225.48 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.08%)
PACE 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.84%)
PAEL 48.14 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (7.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.45%)
PIBTL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.66%)
POWER 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
PPL 189.65 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (1.39%)
PRL 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
PTC 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
SEARL 102.92 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (1.95%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.62%)
SYM 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.92%)
TPLP 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.97%)
TRG 70.31 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (5.54%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.14%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
YOUW 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,602 Increased By 143.7 (1.15%)
BR30 39,293 Increased By 986 (2.57%)
KSE100 117,974 Increased By 972.9 (0.83%)
KSE30 36,496 Increased By 361.4 (1%)
Mar 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-20

Removal of case from cause list: IHC judge initiates court contempt proceedings

Terence J Sigamony Published 20 Mar, 2025 05:30am

ISLAMABAD: Justice Ejaz Ishaq Khan of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Wednesday, initiated contempt of court proceedings over removal of Mishal Yousafzai case from the cause list of his court.

Justice Ishaq initiated the contempt proceedings after a case related to the Adiala Jail Superintendent’s failure to arrange a meeting between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his lawyer, Mishal Yousafzai, was removed from the cause list.

The judge, who was originally presiding over the case, questioned the removal and ordered the judicial deputy registrar to submit a written response and further sought a reply from the advocate general of Islamabad regarding the decision to delist the case and transfer it to another bench.

At the onset of the hearing, Justice Ishaq summoned the court’s Deputy Registrar (judicial) Sultan Mehmood and the Islamabad Advocate General at 11am to seek the reasons for the cancellation of cause list.

Upon their appearance, the court asked the AG: are you involved in whatever has happened? When Mehmood arrived, the judge asked him, “On whose directives did you cancel the cause list?”

The deputy registrar replied, “We were issued instructions by the (IHC) Chief Justice’s office, which said that a larger bench has been formed so you may cancel this case’s cause list.”

The judge then asked under which law “miscellaneous application for the case transfer” was filed. He also asked whether the State supports transferring a case without the (presiding) judge’s will. “Instead of doing this, you would have detonated the foundations of my court with explosives,” the judge remarked.

Justice Ejaz then said whether the Chief Justice had the authority to transfer a case pending before another judge without their consent, adding; “what if a chief justice in the future uses this power to arbitrarily transfer cases? Would such a system not encourage corruption and nepotism?

The judge also criticised the interference in judicial proceedings, saying that such actions undermine the principles of justice. He maintained that the IHC rules do not allow a chief justice to transfer a case without the presiding judge’s approval.

Justice Ejaz said it was not a matter of his personality or authority but of the high court’s respect. He asked would the public’s belief in the justice system be maintained in this manner.

He warned: “Whatever you are doing by making this (matter), the matter of ego will tear apart this high court.” He added, “If the State has decided that they have to win an ego war, then there is no point of me sitting here.” He said that the court’s top judge was also bound by the law and could not act on his whims.

Justice Ejaz further remarked that should the judge be at the mercy of the registrar’s office? Will the (registrar’s) office decide which judge hears a case? He also warned that the ongoing actions amounted to contempt of court.

The deputy registrar judicial responded by saying that the matter had been referred to the chief justice’s office for guidance, which then decided to transfer the case to a larger bench.

Advocate Shoaib Shaheen noted that neither the State nor the prison superintendent were directly affected parties in this matter, questioning the overall fairness of the case.

Lawyer Yousafzai also raised concerns about broader implications, saying: “If this is happening to us in open court, one can only imagine how PTI’s founder and Bushra Bibi are treated in prison.”

Justice Ejaz acknowledged her concerns but emphasised that the integrity of the judiciary was at stake. He observed that a ‘guided missile’ that was directed towards her is now coming for them.

The case was adjourned until today (Thursday).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IHC court contempt proceedings

Comments

200 characters

Removal of case from cause list: IHC judge initiates court contempt proceedings

Govt green-lights New Gwadar Shipyard Project

Artificial sugar shortage: FIA initiates probe on PM’s order

Wheat, sugar and rice stocks: ECC directs ministries to submit monthly updates

Shariat court says denying a woman right to inheritance is un-Islamic

Business losses: Financial restructuring under way at PIA, NA told

APTMA for passing on full negative Jan 2025 FCA relief to KE consumers without deduction

EU envoy, Jam discuss trade ties

Vires of SRO No 563(I)/2022 challenged: SC grants leave to appeal

MoC suspends order on KCCI’s plea

SHC could initiate proceedings against CTO IR chief

Read more stories