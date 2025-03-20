AIRLINK 184.71 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.46%)
BOP 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.54%)
CNERGY 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 47.52 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.46%)
FFL 16.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.63%)
HUBC 141.58 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (4.8%)
HUMNL 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.77%)
MLCF 60.37 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.03%)
OGDC 225.48 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.08%)
PACE 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.84%)
PAEL 48.14 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (7.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.45%)
PIBTL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.66%)
POWER 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
PPL 189.65 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (1.39%)
PRL 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
PTC 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
SEARL 102.92 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (1.95%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.62%)
SYM 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.92%)
TPLP 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.97%)
TRG 70.31 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (5.54%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.14%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
YOUW 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,602 Increased By 143.7 (1.15%)
BR30 39,293 Increased By 986 (2.57%)
KSE100 117,974 Increased By 972.9 (0.83%)
KSE30 36,496 Increased By 361.4 (1%)
Mar 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-20

TTAP to hold APC after Eid

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 20 Mar, 2025 05:30am

ISLAMABAD: The Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP), a major alliance of opposition parties, announced on Wednesday that it would convene an all parties’ conference (APC) after Eidul Fitr to discuss the security situation in the country.

The decision was taken during a meeting of TTAP, chaired by Mahmood Khan Achakzai, where all opposition parties agreed to hold a grand APC after Eid.

The APC will invite all political parties except those currently in the government to take stock of the worsening law and order situation, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The meeting also approved the structural framework of TTAP and formed several subcommittees for various tasks in the future.

Asad Qaiser of PTI will oversee the coordination committee, Sahibzada Hamid Raza of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) will look after organisational affairs, and Latif Khosa of PTI will organise the post-Eid APC on national security and political stability.

The meeting discussed the current political landscape, focusing on issues in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. BNP’s Sajid Tareen gave a detailed briefing on the concerns of the Baloch people, proposing some key proposals pertaining to address the concerns of enraged Baloch.

TTAP stressed the need for a comprehensive approach to counter terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, highlighting the need for holding talks to find a lasting solution to the issues confronting the two provinces.

The alliance expressed satisfaction over its decision to boycott a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security held on Tuesday and reiterated that any meeting without Imran Khan, the jailed ex-prime minister, will not reach any conclusion to resolve issues confronting the country.

TTAP also maintained that dialogue with Afghanistan is the only viable solution to resolve issues with Afghanistan, adding that the use of force is not a solution to the problem as things should be solved through diplomacy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

TTAP Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen e Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

TTAP to hold APC after Eid

Govt green-lights New Gwadar Shipyard Project

Artificial sugar shortage: FIA initiates probe on PM’s order

Wheat, sugar and rice stocks: ECC directs ministries to submit monthly updates

Shariat court says denying a woman right to inheritance is un-Islamic

Business losses: Financial restructuring under way at PIA, NA told

APTMA for passing on full negative Jan 2025 FCA relief to KE consumers without deduction

EU envoy, Jam discuss trade ties

Vires of SRO No 563(I)/2022 challenged: SC grants leave to appeal

MoC suspends order on KCCI’s plea

SHC could initiate proceedings against CTO IR chief

Read more stories