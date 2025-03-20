TTAP to hold APC after Eid

ISLAMABAD: The Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP), a major alliance of opposition parties, announced on Wednesday that it would convene an all parties’ conference (APC) after Eidul Fitr to discuss the security situation in the country.

The decision was taken during a meeting of TTAP, chaired by Mahmood Khan Achakzai, where all opposition parties agreed to hold a grand APC after Eid.

The APC will invite all political parties except those currently in the government to take stock of the worsening law and order situation, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The meeting also approved the structural framework of TTAP and formed several subcommittees for various tasks in the future.

Asad Qaiser of PTI will oversee the coordination committee, Sahibzada Hamid Raza of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) will look after organisational affairs, and Latif Khosa of PTI will organise the post-Eid APC on national security and political stability.

The meeting discussed the current political landscape, focusing on issues in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. BNP’s Sajid Tareen gave a detailed briefing on the concerns of the Baloch people, proposing some key proposals pertaining to address the concerns of enraged Baloch.

TTAP stressed the need for a comprehensive approach to counter terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, highlighting the need for holding talks to find a lasting solution to the issues confronting the two provinces.

The alliance expressed satisfaction over its decision to boycott a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security held on Tuesday and reiterated that any meeting without Imran Khan, the jailed ex-prime minister, will not reach any conclusion to resolve issues confronting the country.

TTAP also maintained that dialogue with Afghanistan is the only viable solution to resolve issues with Afghanistan, adding that the use of force is not a solution to the problem as things should be solved through diplomacy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025