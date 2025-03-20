AIRLINK 184.71 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.46%)
World Print 2025-03-20

Trump purges Democrats from US Federal Trade Commission

AFP Published 20 Mar, 2025 05:30am

SAN FRANCISCO: The only two Democrats on the US Federal Trade Commission have been fired by President Donald Trump, the White House said, opening the door for the Republican to appoint loyalists at the independent regulatory agency.

The FTC’s primary function is to protect the US public against deceptive or unfair business practices.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a White House official confirmed that FTC commissioners Alvaro Bedoya and Rebecca Kelly Slaughter were dismissed.

The FTC consists of five commissioners, typically representing both major political parties.

“The president just illegally fired me,” Bedoya wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “This is corruption plain and simple.”

Bedoya vowed in an X post to “see the president in court” over the dismissal.

Layoffs of federal workers have been rampant since Trump took office in January and established a “Department of Government Efficiency” headed by billionaire Elon Musk, a senior advisor and key financial backer of the Republican’s campaign.

“The FTC is an independent agency founded 111 years ago to fight fraudsters and monopolists,” Bedoya said in a post. “Now, the president wants the FTC to be a lapdog for his golfing buddies.”

Under Trump and former president Joe Biden, the FTC has taken on Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook parent Meta over how they wield market power.

In an interview with Fox Business in February, newly appointed FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson confirmed that ongoing cases against Amazon and Meta would proceed, emphasizing his commitment to “holding Big Tech’s feet to the fire.”

Questions have lingered, however, on whether the Trump presidency will continue with the cases, given an apparent alignment between tech billionaires and the Republican since he won last year’s election.

Donald Trump US Federal Trade Commission

