Pakistan, Afghanistan open main border crossing, closed for nearly a month

Reuters Published 19 Mar, 2025 07:33pm

PESHAWAR: Pakistan and Afghanistan on Wednesday reopened their main border crossing after clashes between the security forces of both sides led to its closure for nearly a month, officials from the two governments said.

The Torkham border crossing, the main artery for travel and trade between Pakistan and landlocked Afghanistan, will be initially opened for trade, Pakistan government official Riaz Khan Mehsud told Reuters, and people would be allowed to cross on foot from Friday onwards.

Qureshi Badlon, head of the media department for the Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, said the two sides had agreed to reopen the crossing and resume transit trade.

The crossing has been closed since February 21 after clashes erupted. In the skirmishes, the two sides used mortars and rocket fire after Afghan forces objected to Pakistan’s construction of a border outpost.

Pak-Afghan jirga agrees to permanent ceasefire, reopening of Torkham border

Since the closure, the crossing been clogged with truckloads of supplies, mainly to Afghanistan, which faces a humanitarian and hunger crisis and relies heavily on food imports from Pakistan.

Trade between the countries was worth over $1.6 billion in 2024, according to Pakistan’s foreign office.

