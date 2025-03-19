President Zardari to set up ‘special camp’ in Balochistan after Eid

President Asif Ali Zardari has announced to set up a special camp in Balochistan after Eid-ul-Fitar to “listen to public grievances and suggestions”, according to a statement from the President’s Secretariat.

President Zardari arrived in Quetta on a one-day visit on Wednesday, a day after a crucial National Security Committee (NSC) meeting in Islamabad.

“The state’s stance on terrorism is clear and that winning the war against terrorism is imperative,” the president was quoted as saying in the statement.

He chaired a high-level meeting on law and order in Quetta. Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also attended the meeting. Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti gave a comprehensive briefing on the overall security situation in the province.

Addressing the meeting, President Zardari stated that the Counter-Terrorism Wing would be provided with advanced weaponry to effectively combat criminal elements and terrorists.

The visit comes amid heightened focus on national security and efforts to address challenges in the province.

Terrorists last week blew up a railway track and opened fire on Jaffar Express train, taking dozens of hostages and battling security forces conducting a rescue operation.

Moreover, terrorists had positioned suicide bombers next to some innocent hostages using them as human shield.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a terrorist organisation in Pakistan, said it blew up the tracks and “swiftly took control of the train”.

However, in an operation, the security forces killed all 33 terrorists and rescued all the hostages.