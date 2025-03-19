AIRLINK 184.71 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.46%)
World

New Israeli strikes on Gaza ‘dramatic step backwards’: Macron

AFP Published 19 Mar, 2025 05:18pm

PARIS: Israel’s resumption of strikes on the Gaza Strip is a major step in the wrong direction after its ceasefire with Hamas earlier this year, President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday alongside Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

“The resumption of Israeli strikes yesterday, despite the efforts of mediators, represents a dramatic step backwards,” Macron said ahead of talks in Paris with Abdullah.

“It’s dramatic for the Palestinians of Gaza, who are again plunged into the terror of bombardment, and dramatic for the (Israeli) hostages and their families who live in the nightmare of uncertainty.”

Israel earlier this week carried out its deadliest bombing of Gaza since a fragile ceasefire began in January between Israel and the Palestinian territory’s rulers Hamas.

The renewed strikes have killed more than 400 people, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, with Israel carrying out fresh air strikes on Gaza on Wednesday, killing 13 people.

Gaza civil defence says 13 killed in Israeli strikes overnight

Macron slammed Hamas, saying the “axis of resistance is today an illusion”, but also warned Israel that there could be “no Israeli military solution in Gaza”.

Abdullah called the strikes “an extremely dangerous step that adds further devastation to an already dire humanitarian situation”.

“The international community must act immediately and collectively push for restoring the ceasefire and the implementation of its phases.

“Israel’s attacks and its blockade of aid, water and electricity to Gaza are escalatory measures that risk the lives of a severely vulnerable population.

“The ceasefire must be restored and the flow of aid must resume immediately,” he said.

